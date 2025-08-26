Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Coconut is one of the most common and versatile ingredients found in many Indian kitchens. From curries and chutneys to drinks and desserts, coconut (nariyal) can be used in recipes for a wide range of delicacies. It is traditionally used to make many types of sweets (mithai) across the country. This Ganesh Chaturthi, if you want to harness the yumminess of coconut at home, we have a special list for you. We have compiled delicious and easy recipes for Indian sweets that feature coconut as the main ingredient. Some of them are popularly made during Ganesh Chaturthi, while others are enjoyed at other times of the year, too.

Ganesh Chaturthi Special: 12 Coconut Sweets Recipes For Ganpati 2025

1. Ukadiche Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Modaks are a must-have during Ganpati celebrations.

This traditional steamed modak, which is a staple sweet for Ganesh Chaturthi, has a yummy coconut filling. The outer covering is made using rice flour. You only need a handful of everyday ingredients to make this festive delight. Read the full recipe for ukadiche modak.

2. Patholi

Also called patholio, this steamed sweet is popular in various regions in western and southern India. It features a rice-based outer layer with a coconut jaggery filling wrapped in haldi leaves. The stuffed leaf parcels are steamed to get a light and wholesome result. The Keralite version of this sweet, made using banana leaves, is known as ela adha. Here's a recipe for patholi you can try at home.





3. Coconut Laddoo

Since coconut pairs well with many ingredients and flavours, you can make different versions of coconut laddoo at home. If you want an easy one to start with, we recommend using desiccated coconut, khoya, condensed milk, ghee, and nuts to prepare a simple yet yummy treat. Check out the step-by-step recipe for coconut laddoo.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: You can make different types of coconut laddoos. Photo Credit: iStock

4. Coconut Til Laddoo

Want a festive sweet without refined sugar or dairy? Then you must try this 3-ingredient coconut til laddoo. Dates are used as the sweetener for this delight. It is the perfect choice if you need last-minute healthy mithai for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Click to read the complete recipe for coconut til laddoo. If you want other types of healthy mithai this season, you can also order some online.





5. Kova Coconut Laddoo

If you're interested in a South Indian traditional sweet recipe, we recommend Andhra-Style Kova Coconut Laddoo. What makes this festive sweet unique is that the ball shapes of the laddoo mixture are coated in khoya. It's an indulgent and impressive mithai option. Here is the complete recipe for Kova Laddoo.





6. Ragi Coconut Laddoo

We have yet another type of coconut laddoo for you to try making at home. If you're searching for a millet mithai for your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this option will be ideal. Finger millet (ragi) flour, coconut, jaggery and peanuts are combined to make this wholesome festive treat. Read the full recipe for Ragi Coconut Laddoo.





7. Instant Coconut Barfi

Like nariyal laddoo, nariyal barfi is another kind of sweet that has several variations. If you want a quick version, assemble desiccated coconut, khoya, sugar, ghee and cardamom powder. The method is super easy to follow. Get the recipe for instant coconut barfi here.





8. Coconut Badam Barfi

Give regular coconut barfi a nutty twist by incorporating badam (almonds) into the base mixture. This festive sweet also requires only five key ingredients. It will be ready in just three steps. Sounds tempting, doesn't it? Click here for the full recipe for badam coconut barfi.





9. Elaneer Payasam

This coconut-flavoured payasam is one of the most beloved South Indian sweet recipes made year-round. It is generally served chilled. If you want a refreshing sweet for any festive celebration (not necessarily only Ganesh Chaturthi), this payasam is a wonderful choice. Read the recipe for elaneer payasam here. If you want to explore other South Indian sweet options, you can also browse them on a food delivery app.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: You can make various coconut sweets with a milk base.

10. Coconut Kheer

Kheer is a must-have during many Indian festivals. If you're tired of the plain version, give it a fun coconut twist! Coconut Kheer is slightly similar to Elaneer Payasam in some ways, but our kheer recipe is more elaborate. If you're planning a grand Ganesh Chaturthi feast and want to include a unique sweet, this one is sure to stand out. Click here for the recipe for coconut kheer.





11. Coconut Rabri

Another classic Indian sweet you can give a coconut twist to is rabri. Intrigued by the idea? This creamy regal dessert is sure to please your guests during the festive season. The combination of coconut, dry fruits, milk and khoya is comfortingly decadent. Read the step-by-step recipe for coconut rabri.





12. Coconut Halwa

Any festive celebration can feel incomplete without homemade halwa. There are many types of halwa that you can prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi. But if you want something different from the usual, try coconut halwa. It is an amazing mithai that you'll want to make again and again. Here is the full recipe for coconut halwa.











Which one of these coconut sweet recipes are you trying first? Let us know in the comments. Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!

