Here's a dosa that not only tastes divine but also resembles everyone's favourite comfort food - pizza! With its cheesy toppings and flavorful ingredients, this fusion dish is a treat for both pizza and dosa fans alike. So, whether you're craving the gooey goodness of cheese or the crispy texture of dosa, this unique dosa recipe has got you covered. The Schezwan Cheese Chili Dosa is a fusion marvel that will leave you craving for more. Shared on the Instagram page 'ohcheatday', this dosa recipe is not your typical fare; it's a delicious twist that combines the best of Indian and Italian flavours in a single, crispy bite.





How To Make Dosa Crispy - Pro Tips for Perfectly Crispy Dosas:

The Right Preparation: Ensure all your ingredients are prepped and ready to go before you start making the dosa. This will help you achieve the perfect balance of flavours without overcooking.

Moderate Heat: Cook the dosa on medium-low heat to allow the toppings to cook through and the cheese to melt without burning the base. This slow-cooking process ensures a crispy texture and evenly cooked toppings.

Don't Overload: Avoid adding too much cheese or toppings, as this can make the dosa soggy. A moderate amount of cheese and toppings will suffice to maintain the crispy texture while imparting delicious flavours.

Even Spreading: Spread the vegetable mixture evenly over the dosa to ensure every bite is bursting with flavour. An even distribution of toppings results in a harmonious blend of tastes in every mouthful.

Patience is Key: Allow the dosa to cook until it reaches the desired level of crispiness. Avoid rushing the cooking process, as slow and steady cooking yields the best results.

With these tips handy, let's get to the method of making this unique dosa.







How To Make Dosa Pizza I Schezwan Chilli Cheese Dosa Recipe:

Begin by mixing the finely chopped onion, tomato, and capsicum in a bowl. Add room temperature butter, Schezwan sauce, and ketchup to the vegetable mixture, and gently mash everything together until well combined. Spread the mixture evenly over the dosa, ensuring to cover the entire surface. Sprinkle a moderate amount of cheese over the vegetable mixture, followed by chilli flakes, spring onions, and coriander leaves. Add a pinch of salt to enhance the flavours. Drizzle some oil around the edges of the dosa to aid in crisping. Cook the dosa on medium-low heat until the base becomes crispy and golden brown, and the cheese melts to perfection. Once crispy, cut the dosa into slices and serve hot, savouring every flavorful bite.



With expert tips and the easy recipe for Schezwan Cheese Chili Dosa, you're all set to combine the best of Indian and Italian cuisines in this unique dosa recipe.



