Beetroots are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. This common veggie is loaded with a wide range of health benefits. If you haven't been eating beetroots, consider this a sign to start consuming them! Beetroots are low in calories while being high in fibre. This makes them a great addition to your weight-loss diet. They also help detoxify the body and aid in digestive processes. Beetroots may be sweet, but that doesn't mean they are not for diabetics. Being rich in fibre as well as phytochemicals, this veggie may help manage blood pressure as well as glucose levels. Beetroot is also said to promote healthy hair. Have we convinced you to eat it yet?

Many people consume beetroot by drinking its juice. But if you're looking for other (and tastier) ways of including it in your diet, try beetroot tikkis. This easy-to-cook snack is a convenient way to increase your beet consumption. Since they don't require deep frying, they are also a healthier alternative to many other snacks. Find 3 quick recipes below:

Here Are 3 Delicious Ways To Make Pan-Fried Beetroot Tikkis:

1. Simple Beetroot Tikki:

This is the easiest way to make beetroot tikkis. It consists of mixing grated beets with mashed potatoes. The aloo gives the tikkis great texture and shape and helps bind the ingredients together firmly. For flavour, you only need everyday spices like red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and garam masala. These simple tikkis will take less than 30 minutes to prepare. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Beetroot Tikkis Without Aloo:

Pan-Fried Beetroot Tikki Recipe: You can also make stuffed tikkis for a special treat. Photo Credit: iStock





Want to avoid potatoes? Then opt for these stuffed beetroot tikkis. They are made using a mix of beetroot and tofu (you can also use paneer instead). This mixture is seasoned with a handful of spices and then you need to shape it into tikkis. These tikkis are packed with extra nutrients because they have a cashew filling. They are coated with crushed oats before pan-frying so that they get a crisp outer layer. Sounds yummy, doesn't it? Click here for the full recipe.

3. Healthy Beetroot Tikkis:

Both the above recipes are also good for your health. But what makes this one special is that it contains certain superfoods. A mixture of beetroot, potatoes, spinach, couscous and quinoa is used to prepare these tikkis. They are very easy to make. The ingredients are simply mashed together, seasoned lightly and then flattened to form tikkis. Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Beetroot, Quinoa and Couscous Tikkis.





The next time you want a nutritious tea-time snack, opt for one of these beetroot tikkis. You'll be able to enjoy their great taste and health benefits!

