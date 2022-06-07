The summer season is upon us, and the rising temperature makes us crave everything cool and soothing. Accordingly, we make changes in our diet and include light and hydrating foods that help us beat the heat. One such summer-friendly food is cucumber. Most loved for its cooling properties, cucumber has around 90 percent water content and helps us keep up the body's water balance. This further replenishes the lost fluid due to excess sweat. Besides cucumber helps us detox and digest, further promoting overall health. What adds to its popularity is its versatility in the culinary world. Cucumber can be used to prepare a pool of recipes, thanks to its bland taste. You can have it as is, prepare salad, juice or use it as the main ingredient for kheere ki sabzi.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: Give A Feisty Twist To Your Meal With This Spicy Cucumber Salad Recipe (Video Inside)

Health Benefits Of Cucumber Juice:

While we majorly eat cucumber as is, juicing it can also be super beneficial for our health. According to the book, 'Healing Foods', by DK Publishing House, cucumber juice is low in calories and has an adequate amount of vitamin C, antioxidants and minerals in it. These factors make the drink ideal for weight loss. Besides, it also helps flush out toxins and boost immunity. That's not all. These essential minerals make the drink ideal for our skin health too.

Sounds perfect, isn't it? So, what are you waiting for? Take the cucumber pieces, add it to a blender and prepare yourself a glass of cooling juice. Click here to learn about some more benefits of cucumber juice.





(Also Read: Calories In Cucumber: 4 Interesting Ways To Use Cucumber In Your Diet)





Now that you have a glass of cucumber juice handy, you can either drink it as is or prepare a delicious cooler or soup out of it. Here we bring a quick and easy cold cucumber soup recipe for you. It's called cucumber-coconut gazpacho.

Weight Loss Soup Recipe | How To Make Cucumber-Coconut Gazpacho:

To make this cold soup, we need cucumber juice, coconut milk, mint leaves, salt and some cucumber slices for garnishing. Instead of cucumber juice, you can also use chopped cucumber to prepare the drink.





All you need to do is add all the ingredients to a blender and mix. You will get a drink of thick consistency. Refrigerate the dish for some time and serve in a small glass with cucumber garnished on the top. That's it. Your quick and easy cucumber soup is ready to be relished.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for 5-minute cucumber soup.





Try this soup today and let us know how you liked it. For more such cucumber drink-based recipes, click here.



