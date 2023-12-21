Sweet, tangy, zesty and NOT AT ALL SEASONAL, Dahi Vada is the best dish to have if you want to give your tastebuds a blast of flavours. This dahi and dal-based recipe is a popular street food in North India and literally means deep-fried fritters in yoghurt. While some people prefer it without spices, these fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth treats are best served with classic Indian chutneys. Dahi Vada is often made on special occasions, but can also be enjoyed as an appetizer or party-time snack. But do you want to serve this dish to your guests with a twist? Then worry not! We have come up with a new style to wow your guests, when, um, you cannot drink! That's right, Dahi Vada in shot glasses! Read on to know more!





Why Should You Eat Dahi Vada?

Well, the answer is simple, it's because it's tasty! But that's not it. Dahi Vada is an extremely versatile dish. You can add or reduce the amount of spices and sugar according to your will. This tasty street food is made from lentils, which are high in protein. Moreover, it has different spices like hing, cumin powder, black salt, and red chilli powder which are packed with antioxidants, aside from creating an explosion of flavours. If you are also looking for a way to reduce your weight, incorporating dahi vada in your diet, in limited quantities, of course, can help you do so. This is because of its ingredients that can help you feel full for a longer time.

How To Make Dahi Vada Shots: Recipe To Make Dahi Vada Shots

Take Urad and Moong Dal, and blend them in a mixer. Make sure the lentils have blended well so that no solid dal remains in the mixture. Take a large bowl and transfer the dal batter to it. Now mix hing, red chilli powder, black salt, cumin powder, salt the batter and mix well. In a pan, take some refined oil and heat it. Now, make small balls from dal batter and put them in the hot oil. Make sure the dal balls are small enough to put in the shot glasses. Deep fry them until they are golden brown.





Take them out, and soak the vadas in a bowl full of warm water till they are soft and tender. Leave them aside. Now take the soaked tamarind and strain the liquid from its pulp. In a pan, take two tablespoons of oil and add cumin seeds. Wait till they start to crackle.





To this, add hing, ginger powder and red chilli powder. Mix well. Then add the strained tamarind liquid and stir. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes and bring it to a boil. Add jaggery and wait for it to melt. For coriander chutney, blend coriander, dry mango powder, chopped garlic, chopped green chilis, and salt till it is smooth like a liquid.





In a medium bowl, take yoghurt and whisk it so that there are no lumps. Now add cumin powder, red chilli powder, sugar, and black salt to it. Mix it well. Take shot glasses, and put the soaked vadas in them. Now fill the glass with dahi mixture and top it off with tamarind and coriander chutney. Garnish them with chopped ginger, cumin powder and pomegranate seeds. And voila! your Dahi Vada shots are ready to serve!





