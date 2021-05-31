Indian cuisine has plenty of regional variety, but when we talk about the most common foods of India that are staple in many households, one dish that comes to mind is our most loved comfort food - Dal. From bright yellow dal tadka to creamy Dal Makhni, each Dal differs in flavours, texture and cooking method. Besides the taste, they are loaded with health benefits such as being rich in iron, low in calories and definitely a great source of protein.





Dal is a staple ingredient in many Indian households.

Varieties change according to the region- Punjabi style recipes have different ways to cook dal while Maharashtrian dal recipes have their own authentic way. However, today we will be talking about Mangalorean dal recipe- Dalitoye. If you are a Mangalorean then it's certainly a plus point for you but for those who are not, well 'dalitoye' is a quintessential and popular Konkani style dal recipe that is made by using most basic ingredients available in the pantry. What makes this dal distinctive from others is the fragrance and flavour of hing, curry leaves, green chillies, red chilli and of course, coconut seasoning. This recipe is very easy and requires no fancy ingredients.

How To Make Dalitoye | Dalitoye Recipe:

To begin with the recipe, all you have to do is pressure cook soaked toor dal with sufficient water and add green chillies and oil. Wait for 2 whistles or until soft. Place the dal into the blender or you can mash it with your hands. Heat oil in a kadhai, add curry leaves, hing,dry red chilli then add the blended mixture of dal. The last step is to make tadka, heat coconut oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Immediately add this tadka to the dal and cover. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and your Dalitoye is ready.





The consistency of Dalitoye soup depends upon your preference. If you want a thick consistency, you can definitely add coconut milk or water.





So, get into your kitchen, give this recipe a shot and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.