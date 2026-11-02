With momos enjoying immense popularity across India, the demand for fresh and delicious momos continues to grow. While most vendors rely on frozen ones, this Delhi-based man turned his idea of selling fresh and high-quality momo into a thriving business.

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According to Startup Pedia, the man named Kabeer Singh started his momo brand Oye! Momo in 2025 with only Rs 2,000. The idea came to him after he noticed a significant gap in the market, which was inconsistent quality. “There was no reliable supplier that businesses could trust with their eyes closed. That is what we are now solving,” he told the outlet.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur who comes from a family of businessmen joined Theka Coffee in 2022. According to the entrepreneur, at this job he treated every role like it was his own business and often travelled miles every day to understand the market.

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The idea for his momo business came to him after tasting street momos in Kolkata. “We all praise Delhi for its momo culture, but even Kolkata is quietly cooking up a storm. There, they serve momos with a very yummy soup. I learned about how brands like Wow! Momo are also based in the same city,” Kabeer said.

By the end of 2024, he decided to quit Theka Coffee and build something on his own in the momo industry. He started by noticing the major gaps in how vendors, cloud kitchens, restaurants, and cafes dealt with momos and identified a consistent demand for a variety of momos.

Although he first started with setting up a small table in South Delhi and selling homemade momos, within a week, he figured out that the B2C market would require a lot of time, effort, and resources. That is when he made the decision to pivot his brand to a B2B supplier brand.

At first only 2-3 people out of hundreds agreed to sell his momos at their carts, shops, or cafes. Additionally, Kabeer started sending free sample batches of fresh momos to certain vendors, and they immediately signed up with the brand.

Initially they used to produce 500 momos a day from their home kitchen, and now the brand has grown to produce approximately 25,000 to 30,000 daily. Oye! Momo has supplied B2B orders to Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh so far. In 2025, the brand achieved Rs 56 lakh in annual revenue.

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