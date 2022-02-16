When dal comes to our mind, the first food that strikes us is dal chawal! This combination is our go-to meal for lunch and dinner. While we do love this wholesome dish, pulses are not only used to make the dal curry we know and love. Pulses can be incorporated into our food in more versatile ways; they can be used to make snacks like idli, dhokla, tikki and much more! So, if you have been looking for fun ways to add dal to your diet, then here are some delicious snacks you can make using chana dal.





Also Read: Watch: Make These Aloo Bread Patties For A Crispy Tea Time Snack

Here Are 5 Chana Dal Snacks You Must Try:

1.Chana Dal Idli







This chana dal idli can be a great meal because of its high protein and low-calorie content. With its flavour enhanced by ginger and the tempering of whole spices, it makes for a delicious snack or a complete meal if paired with sambhar.











Click here for the full recipe of Chana Dal Idli.

2.Chana Dal Dhokla







If you are out of dhokla batter, then make one with chana dal! With this recipe, a batter will be ready in no time, and then all you need to do is temper it once ready.











Click here for the full recipe of Chana Dal Dhokla.





3.Chana Dal Pitha







These dumpling delicacies are eaten across the regions of Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Dal Pitha is traditionally served with chokha which is mashed potatoes fried with some onions, green chillies and pickle masala or freshly-made chutney.











Click here for the full recipe of Chana Dal Pitha.

4.Sindhi Patties







Made from soaked chana dal (split chickpeas), boiled mashed potatoes and some crumbled bread pieces, this patty is a delicious tea-time snack. Sindhi patties are satisfactory and filling, and will definitely make you look forward to tea-time.











Click here for the full recipe of Sindhi Patties.





5.Aloo Tikki With Chana Dal Stuffing







The tikki tastes just like our local vendor's tikki with a chatpati chana dal filling. Yes, the original crispy aloo tikki had chana dal stuffed in it, in case you never noticed. Serve this with pudina chutney or tomato sauce.











Click here for the full recipe of Aloo Tikki With Chana Dal Stuffing.











Try out these recipes and tell us which one you liked the most in the comments section below!









