Diabetes Diet: 7 Indian Dinner Recipes With Green Beans <i>(Phaliyan)</i> To Manage Blood Sugar

Neha Grover | Updated: October 11, 2020 11:48 IST
Diabetes can be effectively managed by making lifestyle changes and modifying one's diet. Health experts suggest including foods that are low in glycemic index. It's a good thing that we can find many foods around us that can help manage high blood sugar. Today we are focusing on one such food that is available throughout the year and can be used to make a variety of healthy and tasty dishes. Green beans or hari phaliyan make a regular appearance in Indian meals across the country. But if you have been ignoring this vegetable till now, you must know that it is one of the most preferred vegetable for diabetes diet.
Green beans are rich in various vitamins, minerals, fiber and folate. The low glycemic index vegetable may play a significant role in combating diabetes; so here we are exploring how to use it to make some interesting dinner recipes.
Low in fat and easy to cook, this recipe has green beans sauteed with bell pepper, pine nuts and garlic, and seasoned with salt and black pepper. Simple yet delicious!
If you want to make a refreshing salad for dinner, this recipe is perfect for you. Green beans are mixed with bread crumbs and parsley, and topped with protein-rich eggs.
This Gujarat-special phaliyan recipe is a must-try. Beans are tossed with tangy tamarind, some sweet jaggery and spicy coconut mixture. It spells pure indulgence.
The evergreen north-Indian sbazi of aloo beans never fails to impress. Make this dish for dinner by cooking the vegetables in a tangy tomato mixture.
This simple Indian dish made with beans and carrots is full of flavours and super healthy too. The vegetables are simmered in a dense gravy of onions and tomatoes, loaded with Indian spices.
This one is a Maharashtrian specialty. Guar phaliyan is used to make this sabzi, which is flavoured with mustard seeds, crushed peanut powder, groundnut chutney and other common spices.
This dish from Andhra Pradesh loads up on nutrients from beans and also adds some extra proteins from chana dal. Definitely a must-try!
Diabetes diet doesn't have to be boring. Make your last meal of the day interesting with these green beans recipes.
