Diabetes Diet: This Diabetes-Friendly Chaat Includes Chawli, Moong And More

Now, enjoy chaat without any worries!

Diabetes is a major concern for people across the globe. It is one rising threat that has gripped more than half of the world population. Deemed to be a lifestyle disease, it has no permanent cure. Hence, experts around the world recommend maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet to keep the blood sugar level in control. Staying well hydrated, eating right kind of food at the right time and chewing food well for proper digestion are some of the basic rules one must follow for maintaining a healthy diet pattern. Alongside, certain tweaks in your daily diet may help manage diabetes in the longer run. But that doesn't mean one needs to give up on the delicious foods and yummy treats. Instead, you can replace the regular calorific ingredients in your recipe with healthy alternatives to keep up both the health and taste factors of a dish.





We bring you a super delicious chaat recipe that can be a perfect and diabetic-friendly alternative to the decadent street foods we give up on during diabetes. It's the chawli-moong chaat. Made with chawli or lobia and green moong, this dish is rich in protein, fibre and other essential nutrients that make for a wholesome meal anytime of the day. But before jumping into the recipe, let's find out how these two ingredients help manage diabetes.

Lobia/Chawli For Diabetes | Health Benefits Of Lobia/Chawli:

Also called black-eyes peas (or cow pea), this legume is loaded with protein and soluble fibre. These factors make lobia a low glycemic index (GI) food that further may help manage blood sugar. For the unversed, low GI food controls the release of carbs in body and reduces the risk of blood sugar spikes.





Green Moong For Diabetes | Health Benefits Of Green Moong:

Another diabetes-friendly food ingredient, green moong is rich in antioxidant that helps fight free radical damages in body. It also helps us feel full for long and reduces and risk of blood sugar spike.





Diabetes Diet: How To Make Chawli-Moong Chaat | Chawli-Moong Chaat Recipe:

It is a quick and simple recipe that can be prepared in just 5 minutes. Here's all you need to keep handy for the dish - a cup of overnight soaked moong beans and lobia, some finely chopped onion, tomato, green chillies, cucumber and coriander leaves, lemon juice/imli water, roasted cumin-coriander-red chilli powder, black salt and common salt.





You may either have the soaked legumes as is or boil it in pressure-cooker up to one whistle. Now, add all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well till every piece legume is well coated with the spicy masala.





Click here for the full recipe of Chawli-Moong Chaat.





Try this dish without any blood sugar worries and make your evening snacking a delicious affair!







