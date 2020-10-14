High-Protein Diet: How To Make <i>Lobia Masala Sabzi</i> (Dry) Recipe

Lobia recipe is great for protein-rich diet.

Lobia, a close cousin of rajma, wins our heart in equal measure. In fact, you can sneak in lobia instead of rajma and we might not be able to differentiate the taste. Coming from the same family of beans, black eyed peas (lobia) tastes almost as good as kidney beans (rajma). Both are high in protein content and are cooked in a similar way to make delicious Indian curries. While nothing can beat rajma with gravy, we thought of giving lobia its own discerning place with this dry sabzi recipe.





Lobia, mixed with Indian spices and a tangy mixture of onions and tomatoes, makes for a great Indian dish that you can pair with your paratha or poori. Lobia is mashed to make a mushy bhurji-like sabzi that is sure to impress you all.





Lobia is rich in protein content.

Lobia Masala Sabzi Recipe:

Ingredients:

(Serving - 4)

1 cup lobia

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 bay leaf

Half inch ginger, grated

5-6 garlic cloves, crushed

2 green chillies, slit

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Half tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

Half tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

1 tsp garam masala powder

Coriander leaves for garnishing





Method:

Step 1 - Soak lobia overnight in water with some salt. Boil it the next morning till properly cooked and soft.

Step 2 - Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaf, cumin seeds and hing and wait till cumin seeds splutter.

Step 3 - Saute chopped onion, green chillies, garlic and ginger.

Step 4 - Add tomatoes, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and saute till the tomatoes are cooked well.

Step 5 - Add the cooked lobia, mix well, and cover the pan to cook for 5-6 minutes so that the spices are mixed well with lobia. Add some water if required.

Step 6 - Open the lid and add garam masala powder. After mixing well, take a masher and mash the whole dish till you get a bhurji-like consistency.

Step 7 - Garnish with coriander leaves, and serve.





Lobia masala sabzi is perfect to accompany your Indian meal. It will taste amazing even without the help of other dishes. Just place it next to your paratha and enjoy a super yummy, high-protein meal.







