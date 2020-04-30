Dieting? This Sugar-Free Pudding Can Be Your Go-To Dessert For Your Untimely Sweet Cravings

Making a pudding from scratch is super-easy - no special equipment or ingredients are needed.

Highlights Pudding is a comforting and satiating sweet treat

But too much of sweet pudding can make you guilty

Here's an easy pudding recipe made absolutely sugar-free

A creamy, rich and decadent pudding is nothing short of a comfort dish. It isn't just delicious but also one of the easiest and quickest desserts to prepare at home. A bowl of pudding can satisfy our sweet cravings like nothing else. And the best part is that there are countless options to prepare a hearty pudding. However, if you are watching your weight, a delicious bowl of this sweet treat may wreck havoc on your diet. The extra dose of sugar in it can derail you from achieving your weight loss goals.





But fret not! You can still enjoy your favourite pudding without any guilt. Yes, a pudding devoid of refined sugar yet absolutely delicious, is possible! We have a coconut, chia seeds and avocado pudding recipe, which is made in coconut milk without adding any refined sugar.





(Also Read: 11 Best Pudding Recipes To Try At Home)











This pudding recipe comes with the goodness of coconut, chia seed and avocado so that you not only enjoy the delicious flavours but also amp up your health as you eat this delicious treat. The recipe combines mashed avocado with coconut milk and cream along with soaked chia seeds. It is set in a refrigerator for an hour and served chilled with avocado mousse on top. One can add an artificial sweetener, if required. Making a pudding at home couldn't be anymore simpler!

Chia seeds are a treasure trove of vitamins and minerals. Not only are they a good source of plant-based protein, but are also loaded with some of the most essential nutrients including iron, calcium, thiamin, manganese, magnesium, zinc, phosphorous, B vitamins, folate and riboflavin. According to health experts, small quantities of chia seeds added in daily diet can help strengthen immunity, boost metabolism and can also ward off some many health ailments. Perhaps, this sugar-free coconut, chia seeds and avocado pudding is a great way to not just cater your sweet treats but also soak in the many health benefits it comes with die to the addition of chia seeds.





Find the recipe of coconut, chia seeds and avocado pudding here. Try it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







