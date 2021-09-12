If you've had a long and hectic week and want to cook something simple and tasty for the weekend, this Gobi Manchurian recipe by former Masterchef Australia contestant Dipender Chhibber is all you need. In a new Instagram post, she shares an easy recipe to make some yummy ‘Gobi Manchurian' at home. The perfect melange of healthy cooking and spices, Depinder's Gobi Manchurian has cauliflower florets coated with a batter, fried and mixed with spices. Just enough to spice up your weekend!





In the Instagram post, Dipender shows the entire process of making Gobi Manchurian with a detailed recipe. She explains how to make the batter, dip the cauliflower in it and then deep-fry it. She then makes a spicy sauce with sesame seeds, ginger, garlic, spring onions, and chilies. The final step includes dipping the crunchy cauliflower florets into the sauce that's seasoned with salt and pepper.





Here's the post where you can find the complete recipe and ingredients:

In August, the former Masterchef Australia contestant treated her followers to a lip-smacking and easy-to-cook recipe of Prawn Moilee. She shared on Instagram the detailed recipe of this delicious south-Indian-style curry, which, she called “a light creamy Malabar style curry with turmeric & coconut”. For the recipe and ingredients of this delicious curry, click here.





Even during her stint in Masterchef Australia 13, Depinder Chhibber had created quite the buzz with her cooking skills. Often, she used to prepare Indian dishes and win the hearts of the judges. Even there, she had whipped up the classic dish — meen moilee (with prawns), which she served with coriander rice and peanut salsa. To take a look at the delicious spread, and read more about it, click here.





On another occasion Depinder cooked a mouth-watering dish of butter chicken. Accompanying the succulent butter chicken were lachha parathas, pickled onions and mint chutney. She posted a photo of the dish on Instagram, and called it one of her “favourite dishes of all times”. She also added that the dish took her “back to my childhood and the restaurants of New Delhi especially Moti Mahal where it all started”. Read more about it here.





Tell us which of these dishes by Depinder you loved the most in the comments below.