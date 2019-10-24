Diwali 2019: 5 Sizzling Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Serve At Your Diwali Party

Here are five amazing drinks you can serve at your party

Highlights Diwali is just around the corner

Drinks are an important fast of Diwali feasting

There are so many drinks you can make with handful of kitchen ingredients

It's the time to feast, indulge and make merry. Diwali is just around the corner and the mere thought of festive delicacies is taking our excitement to whole new heights. Be it kaju katli, soan papdi, chakli, namkeen or salted cashews, there are countless treats we have grown up associating Diwali with. However, we rarely give full due to the drinks served at every Diwali party, especially if they are non-alcoholic. But let's admit it; there've been a range of mocktails and mixes that have made Diwali a memorable affair for us. A festive meal cannot ever be complete without some good drinks to accompany. If you are hosting a Diwali party at home this year, here are five amazing drinks you can serve at your party:











1. Pineapple Cobbler

Pineapple lovers, raise your hands! This mocktail is made with a mix of fresh pineapple chunks, strawberry syrup and pineapple juice. It can't get more festive than this!





2. Cherry Ginger Ice Tea





It is tangy and zesty at the same time. Ditch market-based sugary iced-tea powders, and prepare homemade iced-tea to impress your guests this festive season.





3. Cucumber Mojito





Fresh and minty, this mojito recipe is ideal to kick-start your party. It is also perhaps the best way to use those refreshing cucumbers. This mojito recipe is sure to impress everyone, be it kids or adults.





4. Jaljeera





Jaljeera has been our go-to-welcome drink since eons. The spices in this tangy cumin-based drink are ideal for detox and digestion. It is ideal to prepare your tummy for all the feasting that is to follow.





5. Chocolate Hazelnut Milkshake





There's always this one person in the group who is craving for chocolate, all the time. This drink is tailor-made for them. This milkshake is rich, decadent and oh-so-delectable. Oh, and the drink is sure to strike a chord with kids as well.





Bookmark these recipes and put together a great spread this Diwali. If you are looking for a fully prepared Diwali party menu, we have got you covered on that front too. This menu packs a mix of traditional and innovative treats that could take the festive spirit a notch higher. Here's wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. Let us know how you liked all our recommendations in the comments section below.









