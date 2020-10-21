Durga Puja 2020: 6 Durga Puja Pandal Foods You Can Make At Home To Not Miss Out On Festive Fun!  

Durga Puja is celebrated every year during Sharadiya Navratri

Highlights Durga Puja is a five-day festival

Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja with much aplomb

Food plays an important role in the festivities

The season of festivals is here and yet there is something feels amiss. Owing to the pandemic scare, the scale of celebrations would not be the same. Many Durga Puja pandals that you love visiting every time may not be up this year and that breaks our heart, but we also know that it is for the best and also a very important measure to flatten the curve.





So, what if your Pujo itinerary looks a bit different this year, instead of 20 pandals you are visiting only two. You can still try recreating some of the 'pandal foods' at home and make your festivities memorable.





Here Are 6 Durga Puja Pandal Foods You Can Make At Home:

1. Mutton Kathi Roll







Spicy chunks of mutton interfused with sauces, onions and chutney, nicely tucked inside a maida flat-bread. There, we saw you slurping. Here's the recipe, click and cook for yourself.





Kathi rolls are loaded wraps you cannot ignore at a pandal

2. Egg devil





Egg devil or dimer devil is quite similar to scotch eggs. Boiled eggs coated with spicy mutton mince mixture. Counters selling this yummy snack always has one of the longest queues, you can try making something similar at home with this recipe.

3. Fish Chop





Chops and cutlets are Durga Pujo staples that are also fairly easy to make at home. There are many kinds of chops, but one of our favourite is the fish chop. The soft fish underneath the crusty, spicy exterior is heartwarming juxtaposition of flavours.











4. Ghugni







This fiery chickpea dish is often laced with more masala, chopped onions or juicy mutton bits. This yummy dish is a show-stealer in every possible way. Do not forget to make it this Pujo season. Click here for the recipe.





Ghugni is an interesting chickpea -based dish





5. Labra

Talk about Durga Puja and forget about the yummy bhog? Cant happen, won't happen! Labra is an intensely satisfying mixed vegetable made with potatoes, brinjal, cabbage and Bengali spice-mix panch phoron. Pair it with hot khichdi and you are done! Click here for the recipe.





6. Payesh





Promoted

Payesh is the Bengali, slightly more milky cousin of kheer. You are sure to find it if you attend any Anondo mela, a food festival conducted either on panchami or shashti where in a bunch of home chefs bring their home-cooked delicacies to the pandal. Now, master the recipe at home with this link.





Happy Durga Puja 2020 Everyone!









