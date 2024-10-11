Dussehra, a vibrant festival celebrated across India, signifies the victory of good over evil, symbolized by the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. This auspicious occasion brings families together, filling the air with joy, festivities, and, of course, delectable foods. Among the myriad of traditional dishes, kheer stands out as a beloved dessert that perfectly captures the spirit of celebration. With its rich textures and delightful flavours, kheer not only satisfies sweet cravings but also serves as a token of love and togetherness. As you gather with loved ones to mark this significant festival, here are eight enticing kheer recipes to indulge in and make your Dussehra celebrations truly memorable.





Here are 7 delectable kheer recipes to try this Dussehra 2024:

1. Sitaphal Kheer

Made with custard apple, this kheer is a rich and creamy dessert with a unique flavour. The antioxidants and vitamins in custard apple make it a healthy and delicious treat. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chawal Ki Kheer

A classic Indian dessert, chawal ki kheer is made with fragrant basmati rice, milk, condensed milk, sugar, and dry fruits. It's a simple yet delicious recipe that is perfect for any occasion. Click here for the recipe.

3. Gulab Seviyan Kheer

This kheer is infused with the aromatic flavours of rose petals and rose syrup, creating a truly indulgent dessert made with vermicelli. It's a must-try. Click here for the recipe.

4. Payesh

This Bengali version of kheer is thicker than traditional kheer and is often made with Gobind bhog rice. It can be sweetened with sugar or jaggery for a unique flavour. Click here for the recipe.

5. Seviyan Kheer

Made with vermicelli instead of rice, seviyan kheer is a lighter option that is still incredibly delicious. The creamy base and the slight crunch of the vermicelli make it a delightful treat that is often garnished with nuts and raisins. Click here for the recipe.

Seviyan kheer is commonly made during festivals.

5. Moong Dal Payasam

A popular South Indian kheer, moong dal payasam is a rich and creamy dessert made with moong dal, coconut milk, ghee, sugar, and cardamom. Click here for the recipe.

6. Khazur Makuti

This unique kheer is made with dates, giving it a distinct flavour and texture. Khazur makuti is a popular dish in Bihar. Click here for the recipe.

Additional Tips for Making Kheer

To ensure a creamy texture, cook the rice or vermicelli until it is soft but not mushy.

Use good quality milk and sugar for the best flavour.

Add cardamom powder or saffron for a hint of aroma and flavour.

Garnish with chopped nuts or dried fruits for added texture and visual appeal.



These are just a few of the many delicious kheer recipes that you can try this Dushhera. So, indulge in these sweet treats and celebrate the spirit of Dussehra 2024.