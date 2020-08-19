Easy Breakfast Recipe: Bread Cups Stuffed With Basil And Mushrooms Is A Must-Try

Neha Grover | Updated: August 19, 2020 18:42 IST
We are on a constant look-out for ways to reinvent our breakfast menu. If you too like to try different recipes to start your day with some fun in the kitchen, try this recipe of bread cups stuffed with basil (or tulsi) and mushrooms. Bread is a staple breakfast food. Sandwich, toast, rolls, fried break pakoda and cutlets - there's so much you can do with bread and pair it with other foods. Have you ever thought of baking your bread? This simple 10 minute process can give you a perfect restaurant-style bread base for a unique breakfast, and this recipe will prove us right.
You just need to mould you bread into any shape you desire till it turns golden and crispy, and you have your own phyllo cup-like base for breakfast.
(Also Read: 13 Quick And Easy Breakfast Recipes To Try)
(Makes 4 stuffed cups)
Ingredients:
4 breads
2 cups mushrooms, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 tomato, chopped
10-12 basil leaves, chopped
Half tbsp. grated ginger
Half tbsp. grated garlic
Half cup milk
1 tbsp sooji (semolina flour)
Salt to taste
Black pepper powder to taste
Red chilli flakes to taste
Oregano to taste
Method -
Step 1 - Preheat oven at 180 degree C for 15 minutes.
Step 2 - Heat olive oil in a pan and saute garlic and onions.
Step 3 - Add tomatoes, basil leaves, ginger, salt, black pepper powder, oregano and chilli flakes and saute till the tomatoes are cooked.
Step 4 - Add mushrooms and saute for 2-3 minutes.
Step 5 - Add sooji and let it roast for 2 minutes. Then, add milk and let the sooji absorb it.
Step 6 - Cut the sides of breads and roll them into thin slices. Grease muffin/cookies tray with some butter or oil and scoop the breads inside the moulds to make cups.
Step 7 - Place the tray in the pre-heated oven and wait till the breads turn brown and crispy.
Step 8 - Take out the crispy bread cups. Fill them with hot basil and mushroom mixture. Grate some cheese over them and serve.
If you don't have a muffin tray, you can also a small over-safe bowl and place the breads in U-shape sticking to each other for support.
This unique breakfast meal will win over your heart instantly. Do try this recipe and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.
Comments
About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.