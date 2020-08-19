Easy Breakfast Recipe: Bread Cups Stuffed With Basil And Mushrooms Is A Must-Try

This bread recipe with basil and mushrooms is a must-try.

Highlights Are you always looking for unique breakfast recipes?

Make this bread cup with basil and mushroom filling.

Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

We are on a constant look-out for ways to reinvent our breakfast menu. If you too like to try different recipes to start your day with some fun in the kitchen, try this recipe of bread cups stuffed with basil (or tulsi) and mushrooms. Bread is a staple breakfast food. Sandwich, toast, rolls, fried break pakoda and cutlets - there's so much you can do with bread and pair it with other foods. Have you ever thought of baking your bread? This simple 10 minute process can give you a perfect restaurant-style bread base for a unique breakfast, and this recipe will prove us right.





You just need to mould you bread into any shape you desire till it turns golden and crispy, and you have your own phyllo cup-like base for breakfast.





(Also Read: 13 Quick And Easy Breakfast Recipes To Try)





Mushrooms and basil cooked with sooji and milk make a creamy paste.









Bread Cups With Basil And Mushroom Recipe -

(Makes 4 stuffed cups)

Ingredients:





4 breads

2 cups mushrooms, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

10-12 basil leaves, chopped

Half tbsp. grated ginger

Half tbsp. grated garlic

Half cup milk

1 tbsp sooji (semolina flour)

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

Red chilli flakes to taste

Oregano to taste





Method -





Step 1 - Preheat oven at 180 degree C for 15 minutes.





Step 2 - Heat olive oil in a pan and saute garlic and onions.





Step 3 - Add tomatoes, basil leaves, ginger, salt, black pepper powder, oregano and chilli flakes and saute till the tomatoes are cooked.





Step 4 - Add mushrooms and saute for 2-3 minutes.





Step 5 - Add sooji and let it roast for 2 minutes. Then, add milk and let the sooji absorb it.





Step 6 - Cut the sides of breads and roll them into thin slices. Grease muffin/cookies tray with some butter or oil and scoop the breads inside the moulds to make cups.





Step 7 - Place the tray in the pre-heated oven and wait till the breads turn brown and crispy.





Step 8 - Take out the crispy bread cups. Fill them with hot basil and mushroom mixture. Grate some cheese over them and serve.





If you don't have a muffin tray, you can also a small over-safe bowl and place the breads in U-shape sticking to each other for support.





This unique breakfast meal will win over your heart instantly. Do try this recipe and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.









