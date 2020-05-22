Eid-Al-Fitr 2020: 5 Lucknow-Special Eid Delicacies You Can Make At Home

On Eid particularly, the city lights up like none other.

Lucknow has been a melting pot of culture, food and literature, for many years. On Eid particularly, the city lights up like none other. Chef Meraj Ansari, Executive chef at Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai recollects some of his fondest Eid memories in Lucknow, "the Zarda, that my mother made, is etched clearly in my memory and it's something unforgettable and unique. My hometown, Lucknow is renowned for its food culture. Few among the most popular dishes from Lucknow are Seviyan, Kababs and Biryani which have been carried down from generations of the Nawabs. Seviyan is served during Eid, it's made with sweetened vermicelli cooked with milk and garnished with dry fruits. It is shared with neighbours and friends during the festival as a mark of camaraderie and respect towards other families. Sheer Zarda is also another dish that's popular during Eid in Lucknow."





This year Eid-al-Fitr falls on 23rd May (date may vary), and since a lot of us cannot travel to Lucknow to witness the splendour due to the lockdown - how about bringing a bit of Lucknow to your home this Eid? Here are some Lucknow -special Eid recipes you can include in your spread!





5 Recipes For Eid Festival -

1. Dum Murgh Ki Kacchi Biryani: Kacchi biryani refers to the kind of preparation where raw, marinated pieces of meat are layered with rice, and both rice and meat are cooked together. In this recipe, they are cooked in dum style, thus making for a delectable fare.

2. Zarda Pulao: Basmati rice enriched with flavours of dry fruits, nuts, saffron and rose water. This pulao spells indulgence.





3. Sheer Khurma: Sheer Khurma is one of the signature delicacies of Eid. 'Sheer' in Persian means 'milk' and 'khurma' means' dates'. To further enhance the milk pudding, vermicelli or sewiyan are added and topped with nuts and dry fruits.





4. Galouti Kabab: The melt-in-mouth kebabs are one of the best things that have come out of erstwhile Awadh, so why wouldn't you include it in your spread?





5. Sheermal: Sheermal is a rich bread made with flour, ghee, salt, sugar and saffron-enhanced milk, it is best enjoyed with korma.







