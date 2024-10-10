Biryani is a dish that holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. This one-pot delight offers a myriad of flavours and textures, making it hard to resist. As the weekend is almost here, why not treat yourself to some mouth-watering biryani? And no, we're not talking about the usual chicken biryani or mutton biryani. This weekend, satisfy your biryani cravings by indulging in Potli Biryani. This unique biryani is unlike any other variety you've had before. It offers a completely new way to savour biryani and is sure to add extra happiness to your weekend. The recipe for this biryani was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her official Instagram handle. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what it's all about.

Also Read: Laal Maas + Biryani = Pure Indulgence. Try This Irresistible Combination For A Hearty Lunch

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Potli Biryani Unique?

Potli biryani features basmati rice, vegetable gravy, and fried onions - all packed in a banana leaf. This gives the biryani a unique presentation, making it ideal to serve at lunch or dinner parties. The addition of vegetable gravy further adds to its uniqueness. Plus, it's super easy to make, so there's no reason not to give it a try.

What To Serve With Potli Biryani?

Potli biryani tastes best when served with raita or salan. Since yoghurt is naturally cool, it helps balance the richness and spice of the biryani. We recommend pairing onion raita or pudina raita with the biryani, but feel free to use any other raita of your choice. And if you can tolerate spice, a bowl of spicy salan is the best option for you. Don't forget to have some sliced onions on your plate.

How To Make Potli Biryani At Home | Potli Biryani Recipe

Making potli biryani at home is quite simple. To begin with, heat oil in a pan and add whole spices, ginger-garlic paste, and onions. Mix well. Then, add in tomatoes, carrots, beans, dry spices, curd, and salt. Give it a good mix and add chopped coriander, mint, and water. Cover the pan with the lid and allow it to cook for a few minutes. Now, place two banana leaves on top of each other and start assembling the biryani by adding one layer of boiled basmati rice. After this, add a layer of the prepared vegetable gravy, birista (fried onions), coriander, and a final layer of rice. Top it with kesar milk, birista, and coriander, fold it as a parcel, and tie it with a kitchen thread. Place the parcel in a hot steamer for about 10-12 mins. Serve hot and enjoy!

Also Read: Try This Mouth-Watering Nalli Gosht Biryani Recipe - Pure Chef's Kiss!

Watch the complete video below:

Did you like this potli biryani recipe? Let us know in the comments section below! For more delicious biryani recipes, click here.