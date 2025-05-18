Who doesn't love a warm hug in a bowl? That's exactly what curd rice is - a comforting classic that's light on the tummy and a breeze to whip up. It's the perfect summer refresher, isn't it? But sometimes having regular curd rice can be a bit boring. So, what if we told you there's a way to take this beloved dish to the next level? Introducing Curd Rice Bites - crispy, crunchy and utterly addictive! Imagine your favourite dahi chawal transformed into bite-sized balls of goodness. The recipe for this unique snack was shared by the Instagram page @foodbyutkarsh. Check it out below.

What Makes Curd Rice Bites A Must-Try?

Curd rice bites offer an interesting twist to regular curd rice. They are irresistibly crispy and packed with flavour, making them great for evening snacking. They are also a great way to make use of your leftover curd rice. Ready in under a few minutes, they are sure to leave you drooling from the first bite.

How To Ensure Curd Rice Bites Turn Out Crispy In Texture?

To achieve a perfectly crispy texture, ensure to fry the curd rice bites in batches. Avoid overcrowding the kadhi and cook them on a low-medium flame. Once cooked, transfer them to a plate lined with tissue paper to drain excess oil, or else they'll become soggy quickly.

Are Curd Rice Bites Healthy?

In this recipe, the curd rice bites are deep-fried, making them not-so-healthy. However, you can make them healthier by either baking or pan-frying them. This would help reduce their calorie count significantly and transform them into a guilt-free snack.

How To Make Curd Rice Bites | Curd Rice Recipe

To make curd rice bites at home, follow these steps:

In a bowl, add cooked rice, curd, ginger paste, chopped coriander, roasted cumin powder, caramelised onions, rice flour and salt.

Mix well to combine everything together and let it chill in the fridge for about 20-30 mins.

Once done, scoop out the mixture and make small balls.

Now, make a rice flour slurry and dip the balls in it, then coat with panko bread crumbs.

Heat oil in a kadhai and deep fry them until they become golden brown and crispy.

Serve hot with smoky tadka dip or another dip of your choice!

Can You Use Regular Bread Crumbs Instead Of Panko Bread Crumbs?

While the recipe calls for using panko bread crumbs (Japanese bread crumbs), don't hesitate to use regular bread crumbs. There will be no major impact on the final result, the only difference you might notice is that the bites would be less crispy in texture.

Try making these delicious curd rice bites at home and share your experience with us in the comments below!