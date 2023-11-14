Indian food is enriched with aromatic flavours and tastes. There are so many different varieties of dishes that we are almost spoiled for choice. From the northern regions of the country to the south, there's something to suit every palate. While there is no doubt that they taste incredible, did you know that there are certain dishes that taste even better the next day? Some may even taste better after a few days. Yes, it's true. Many people often share stories of how good a certain dish tastes after having it on the second day. We are sure you must've been in a similar situation yourself at some point. In this article, we have compiled a list of five such Indian dishes that you should know about and try:

Here Are 5 Indian Dishes That Taste Better The Next Day:

1. Kadhi

Kadhi is one of the most popular dishes in India. It has several different variations, but the one thing common in all is the use of curd and besan. It's what gives kadhi its unique and tangy flavour. When paired with chawal, it makes for a stellar combination. However, most people say that kadhi tastes better with time. This is because the curd becomes more sour and makes the dish even more flavourful. If you're craving some kadhi too now, here's the perfect recipe for you to try.

2. Pav Bhaji

Another dish that you'll find tastes better on the second day is pav bhaji. This hearty meal has a delicious blend of spicy mixed vegetables served alongside toasted pavs or buns. The bhaji is topped with a generous amount of butter, which gives it a rich flavour. If you have it the next day, you'll notice that it tastes a lot better than the previous day. Wondering why? It's because the masalas and butter have sufficient time to do their magic, allowing the flavours to fully absorb into the bhaji.

3. Chicken Curry

For chicken lovers, a bowl of chicken curry is the ultimate comfort food. It is oozing with tantalising flavours and makes for a wholesome meal when paired with roti or rice. As you all know, the chicken is always marinated to make the curry. The marination process is key, as this is what imparts flavour to the curry. When you have leftover chicken curry, the flavours only become more intense. This is the reason why you'll find your chicken curry tasting better.

4. Rajma

Rajma has a separate fan base altogether. This dish consists of kidney beans that are cooked in a thick and spicy gravy and served with rice. If you're a true rajma chawal fan, you must've noticed that it somehow tastes better the next day. This is again due to the fact that the masalas get enough time to absorb into the gravy. So, the next time you make rajma at home, try to save some for the next day and see the difference for yourself.

5. Sarson Da Saag

Sarson da saag is a much-loved delicacy in Punjabi households. Made of mustard leaves, spinach, and a whole lot of spices, it offers an incredible taste. Whenever it's made at home, you must've heard your elders suggest that it tastes even more flavourful with time. And there's absolutely no denying this! They say the older the saag gets, the better it tastes. It's one of those dishes that you can even freeze and cook later on, and it'll still be as good.

