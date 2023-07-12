We can all agree that no road trip is complete without stopping at a dhaba. These roadside eateries are known for serving traditional Indian food made using fresh masalas. You'll find numerous dhabas on national highways across the country. Some of us even have a favourite dhaba that we always stop by while travelling to a particular city. Just the thought of indulging in rich and creamy curries paired with hot naan and kulcha is enough to make our mouths water. However, it's not always possible to visit a dhaba when these cravings arise. So, what can be done? We simply bring the dhaba experience to our homes by recreating these authentic dishes ourselves. Here we bring you a list of five delicious dhaba-style non-vegetarian dishes you must try.

Here Are 5 Dhaba-Style Non-Veg Dishes You Can Make At Home:

1. Chicken Curry

Chicken curry is one of the most popular dishes at a dhaba. Succulent chicken pieces are marinated in a blend of masalas and cooked in an onion-tomato gravy. It is extremely rich and flavourful and is an absolute delight to relish whenever you feel like having something wholesome. Pair it with naan or tandoori roti topped with butter and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe for chicken curry.

2. Mutton Curry

If you're a fan of mutton, then a classic mutton curry may just be your go-to order at a dhaba. This tantalising curry has juicy pieces of mutton that are bathed in a series of hot spices. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy this dhaba-style mutton curry with some roti or steamed rice. Click here for the complete recipe for mutton curry.

3. Dhabe Ka Keema

Keema is a dish that is made using minced meat. This recipe uses mutton keema which is cooked in aromatic masalas. Oozing with robust flavours, will surely take your taste buds on a joy ride. Top it with a blob of butter and serve it hot with pav to relish its taste. You can make mutton keema for lunch or dinner. Find the complete recipe for dhabe ka keema here.

4. Chicken Tawa Fry

Chicken tawa fry is a much-loved snack among chicken lovers. As the name suggests, the marinated chicken is cooked on a tawa until golden brown. It is spicy, crispy, and full of flavour. The best part is that you only need 30 minutes to recreate this dhaba-style version of it at home. Wondering how to make it? Click here for the complete recipe for chicken tawa fry.

5. Chilli Chicken

While many people enjoy eating chilli chicken at a restaurant, there's an entire section that prefers the dhaba-style version of it. Dhaba-style chilli chicken is much spicier in taste and makes for a lip-smacking snack to serve at get-togethers. Serve hot with fresh coriander and freshly grated ginger. Find the complete recipe for chilli chicken here.

Try out these dhaba-style non-vegetarian delicacies and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below. Happy Cooking!