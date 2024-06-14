Fathers are the real superheroes of our lives, and Father's Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate them. This year, it falls on June 16, which is a Sunday. While there are many ways to thank your superhero, how about whipping up some desserts for him this year? You can certainly get desserts from the market, but making them yourself from scratch has its own charm. After all, anything made with your own hands is always special, isn't it? If you're wondering what desserts you can impress your dad with, we've got you covered. Below is a list of tempting desserts that will satisfy your dad's sweet cravings and make the occasion extra special.

Here Are 6 Tempting Desserts That Your Dad Will Love On Father's Day:

1. Mango Pudding

If your dad is a fan of mango-based desserts, surprise him by making this delightful mango pudding. To make it, you just need four ingredients and nothing more. It features a crumbly biscuit layer topped with fresh mango slices and a luscious mango puree. Top it with some more crushed biscuits if you feel like. Click here for the complete recipe for Mango Pudding.

2. Biscoff Cheesecake

Cheesecakes make for the perfect dessert for any occasion. This Father's Day, whip up this irresistible biscoff cheesecake for your father. It is rich, creamy, and all things decadent. The best part? You don't even need an oven, which eliminates the tiresome process of baking. All you need is your trusty refrigerator for this no-bake version. Find the complete recipe for Biscoff Cheesecake here.

3. Badam Aur Gulkand Ki Kulfi

Does your father prefer desi desserts over cakes and puddings? Treat him with this mouth-watering badam aur gulkand ki kulfi. Made with almonds, gulkand, saffron, mawa and sugar, it's a heavenly dessert that will leave him drooling from the first bite. Serve it with falooda or rabdi to make it extra indulgent. Click here for the complete recipe for Badam And Gulkand Ki Kulfi.

4. Chocolate Dutch Truffle Cake

Chocolate cakes are timeless, and this one is perfect to bake for your dad on Father's Day. Soft and moist chocolate sponge is layered with luscious chocolate ganache and topped with a chocolate glaze. It's indulgence at its peak. You can bake this irresistible cake in just 30-40 minutes. Amazing, right? Find the complete recipe for Chocolate Dutch Truffle Cake here.

5. Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Another delicious cake you can surprise your dad with is this pineapple-upside down cake. As the name suggests, this cake is baked upside down, with the bottom layer featuring silky pineapple slices. The cake is a beautiful vanilla sponge that complements the pineapples underneath. Once it's baked, turn it upside down and enjoy. Click here for the complete recipe for Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

6. Red Velvet Oreo Brownies

You can even whip up a batch of red velvet Oreo brownies for your dad. They are super gooey and indulgent and are sure to sweeten your Father's Day celebrations. Serve them as is or with a dollop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup. Either way, they will make for a delectable dessert to surprise your father. Find the complete recipe for Red Velvet Oreo Brownies here.

Make these mouth-watering desserts for your father and make his day extra special. Happy Father's Day 2024!