It is easier to describe a mom - she is loving, caring, nurturing and just knows what you are going through, without having to even tell her anything. But, what can be said about a father? I find it a little complicated, there is so much love hiding in everything your dad has done and has been doing for you, an astounding amount of love and care we cannot even imagine! Well, seize the opportunity this Father's Day to appreciate your dad and thank him for his tremendous love that goes into ensuring your comfort, growth, safety, happiness, independence and whatnot. This year, Father's Day is being celebrated on June 16, 2024. Not sure where to begin? Don't worry, we have the entire day planned, from breakfast to dinner!

Here Is A Happy And Fulfilling Plan To Celebrate A Joyous Father's Day 2024:

Morning: Surprise Him With Breakfast Cooked By You

Even if you have the entire day planning with lots of exciting activities, it is important to shine with your very first move, and that involves some delicious food. Whip up some delicious breakfast for your dad, preferably something he loves the most. Not a great cook? Here are some recipes to help you:





1. Achaari Lachha Paratha

You can never go wrong with some flavourful parathas. Serve these with a cup of tea or a bowl of chilled yogurt. Here is the full recipe.





2. Ragi Chocolate Pancakes





Make some chocolate pancakes for your dad that come with the goodness of ragi. The recipe is delicious and will fill your home with a delicious aroma. Click here.





3. Korean Omelette Rolls





Give a spin to your plain-old omelettes by trying this popular Korean Omelette recipe at home. Who knows? Your dad may also become a fan of Korean food and K-drama. Click here.





4. Multigrain Paneer Subway Sandwich





Here is a lip-smacking recipe to upgrade your simple sandwiches and take them to the next level. It may take a little more work than your regular toasts, but the recipe is worth a shot for special occasions such as Father's Day. Click here.

Noon/Afternoon: Go Out For Some Shopping And Lunch

Once you are all set to step out, go out for some fun shopping. Take your dad to his favourite store and pamper him by buying a special gift for him. It could be a shirt, a watch, or any cool thing that has been on his shopping list for a while.





Shopping always makes us hungry and it must have been a while since you had that breakfast. Go out for a nice lunch, choosing a cuisine your dad loves the most. If your dad is not in the mood to sit and eat a formal lunch and even the food courts are super crowded, you can get the lunch packed and enjoy it comfortably at home, following it with a nap, if you all want to rest for some time.

Late Afternoon/Evening: Go To A Game Zone Or A Sports Complex

Enough resting, now the evening is here and we are going to make the most of it. If your dad loves gaming, you can go to a gaming zone and enjoy bowling or some thrilling virtual reality (VR) games. You can also head to a trampoline park or enjoy go-karting. If you want to play sports, you can also go to a sports complex and enjoy swimming or a match of badminton, tennis, cricket or any other sport of your choice.

Late Evening/Night: Movie/Karaoke Night And Dinner

The location for the final leg of the day is completely flexible, depending on whether your dad would like to go out or stay at home. No matter what you choose, the plan can be adjusted and would be fantastic for any of the locations. You can watch a movie at a theatre or home, following it with dinner. You can also go out for karaoke or burst the music at home, enjoying a karaoke night singing your dad's favourite songs. If your dad enjoys drinking alcohol, you can drink beer together and have a great time.

Make sure to prioritise what your dad wants and plan the day according to his favourite foods, places and activities. He is going to be super impressed and happy seeing all your efforts. Happy Father's Day 2024!