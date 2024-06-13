Juicy and flavourful red cherries are usually available in the summer months of May, June, and July. Eating cherries, litchies, green almonds, mangoes and other summer fruits with your siblings and other family members is often a cherished tradition in many Indian households, reminding them of their carefree childhood days. These seasonal foods are also healthy for you. Snacking on a bowl of fresh cherries also provides antioxidants like vitamin A, C and E. While cherries are still in season, seize these nature's candies and include them in your cooking with these delicious recipes.

Here Are Some Tasty Recipes To Make At Home Using Cherries:

1. Cherry Cheesecake

Just like strawberries and blueberries, cherries also pair well with cheesecake.To make this sweet and smooth cheesecake, you will need rich and ripe black cherries that are easily available in the market. Black cherries are sweeter than the tart red ones, making these a better choice for your cheesecake. Here is the full recipe.

2. Plum And Cherry Roasted Chicken

This roasted chicken dish recipe is perfect for dinner parties. You can cook the plums and cherries to make a fruity sauce that compliments the chicken well. You can serve this with a refreshing salad and some fresh bread. Here is the step-by-step recipe for making Plum And Cherry Roasted Chicken.

3. Cherry Martini

Here is a delicious summer fruity cocktail that goes beyond the typical ingredients like lemon and watermelon. Make a glass of refreshing and fruity martini by combining gin with fresh cherries. The recipe is complete by using some cherry liqueur. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Cherry And Ginger Iced Tea

Cherry and Ginger? Sounds odd right? It tastes the opposite. This iced tea recipe is a combination of five different aromatic juices that come together to make this one-of-its-kind iced tea. Curious to learn how to make it? Here is the full recipe with the list of ingredients you will need.

5. Black Forest And Cherry Coffee

Who knew cherries are so versatile that they would pair so well with coffee and chocolate? Try this unique coffee recipe with the iconic black forest flavour -- cream, chocolate and cherries! Discover this luxurious and comforting coffee recipe and you will be making it on repeat. Read the full recipe here.

Are you excited at the possibility of so many interesting and different recipes made using cherries? Tell us in the comments which one you'll try first!