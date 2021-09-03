Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The festive season of the country has officially begun, with Rakhi and Janmashtami leading the way, up next we have the much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This year the grand festival starts on 10th September and ends on 19th September. The 10-day festival is celebrated to honor our beloved 'Vighnaharta' (The one who removes obstacles) - Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals that is celebrated nationwide. Sates like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat see grandly decorated pandals that people horde with equal enthusiasm on all days. It is said that Lord Ganesha descends down to earth to celebrate this festival with his devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival also features a number of delicious sweet treats as a part of the bhog. Here are some important details for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021:





Date and time of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021:

Ganesh Chaturthi is on 10th September 2021





Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 09:56 AM to 12:25 PM





Chaturthi Tithi Begins at 12:18 AM on Sep 10, 2021





Chaturthi Tithi Ends at 09:57 PM on Sep 10, 2021

Ganesha Visarjan on Sunday, September 19, 2021





Source: drikpanchang.com

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturdashi, is an important Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddes Parvati. Legend has it that on this day; Lord Shiva severed little Ganesha's head after a heated discussion. Goddess Parvati broke down seeing her child lay headless, Lord Shiva in turn asked his devas to get the first head they saw in the north direction. The first head they found was of an elephant, and thus Lord Shiva gave Ganesha a rebirth with the elephant head into the form that we know of today. Thus, this festival also celebrates new beginnings, prosperity, and wisdom. Devotees from all over the country stand in long queues for hours just so they can catch a tiny glimpse of Lord Ganesha or 'bappa' as they lovingly call him. People also bring in idols at home and do a 'Sthapna puja' to welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes and prepare different prasad and sing chants to mark the arrival of 'bappa'.





Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Modak Recipes That You Can Make on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganpati and his obvious love for laddoos and modaks are strongly visible throughout the festival. And if you are lost on which modak recipes to try this Ganesh Chaturthi here are some easy and unique varieties that you can make:

1. Steamed modak:

The traditional modak variety is this steamed/ ukadiche modak. Made with steaming rice flour balls stuffed with coconut, jaggery, and cashew nut, you should definitely try making these; click here for an easy recipe.

Steamed modaks are the traditional modaks

2. Fried modak:

If you want to take the simple modak to the next level, you should definitely try this recipe for a crispy crunchy sweet treat that you can even store for some days. Read the recipe here.





3. Beetroot modak:

Add a splash of color to your modak platter with this extremely healthy and vibrant red beetroot modak. Made with beetroot puree, semolina, and gram flour, this is a must-try recipe. Click here to read the recipe.





4. Chocolate modak:

This chocolate modak will be a certain hit with all the little ones in your home, in fact, the adults might go just as crazy for the surprise filling in each one of these. Try this unique recipe of a stuffed chocolate modak to make Ganesh Chaturthi much more fun this year.

Make a delicious chocolaty modak this time

5. Dry-fruits modak:

A highly nutritious recipe this dry-fruits modak is made with almonds, walnuts, khus khus, desiccated coconut, apricot, cashew, peanuts, pistachio, and some more ingredients. Mix everything together and shape it in the mold. Read the easy recipe here.





Here's wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!