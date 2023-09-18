Ganesh Chaturthi, the much-awaited Hindu festival celebrated with immense fervour in India, is just around the corner, commencing on September 19, 2023. This ten-day extravaganza is a time when Lord Ganesha's devotees begin their preparations well in advance, leaving no stone unturned to appease their beloved deity. From meticulous decorations to their favourite offerings, every detail is attended to with great care. While Lord Ganesha has a special fondness for Modak, other classic dishes like Halwa, Puran Poli, Kheer, and Motichoor Laddoo are commonly offered to Bappa. However, if you're looking to add a unique twist to your offerings this year, we have the perfect recipe for you: Gur Chooma Laddoo.





Gud Choorma Ladoo, a beloved Indian sweet prepared in households during various festivals and puja ceremonies, promises a delectable treat that's ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi. Not only is Gur Choorma Ladoo incredibly delicious, but it's also remarkably easy to make, requiring readily available ingredients. To whip up these laddoos, you'll need wheat flour, jaggery, nutmeg powder, oil, and ghee. Begin by taking the flour, adding ghee or oil, and kneading it into a firm dough with lukewarm water. Allow the dough to rest for 15 minutes.

Shape the dough into small muthiyas and heat oil in a pan. Deep fry these muthiyas until they turn a delightful golden crisp. Once fried, let them cool, break them into pieces, and grind them in a mixer. Transfer this mixture to a bowl, melt jaggery in a pan, add it to the mixture, and blend thoroughly. Incorporate cardamom powder and a dash of ground nutmeg. Heat ghee and use it to form laddoos from the mixture, coating them with poppy seeds. If desired, you can also include dry fruits in the mix. These laddoos can be prepared and stored for up to a month.











Click here to take a look at the complete Gur Choorma Ladoo recipe.





So, this Ganesh Chaturthi, alongside the traditional Modak, consider offering these delightful homemade ladoos to Bappa. Your devotion will surely be rewarded with a taste of divine sweetness.



