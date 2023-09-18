Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: What are you planning to cook for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023? Are you preparing some mouth-watering modaks and sweets? Or are you making traditional savoury delicacies? If you want a delightful mix of both, you cannot go wrong with a thali. This Ganesh Chaturthi, impress your family and guests by making a traditional Maharashtrian thali filled with festive treats. There are a variety of dishes and accompaniments that you can select. To get you started, we have compiled a list of some of our top Maharashtrian recipes. They include appetisers, sabzis, rice dishes, sweets and more. Check them out below:

Here Are 12 Easy Maharashtrian Thali Recipes For Ganesh Chaturthi 2023:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Make a traditional Maharashtrian thali to impress your guests. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

1. Kothimbir Vadi

Kothimbir vadi can be the perfect starter for your meal. Its key ingredients are coriander leaves and besan. This traditional Mahasrahstrian snack is first steamed and then fried. Read the full recipe here.

2. Poha Samosa

If you want to serve a different type of appetiser, opt for Maharashtrian poha samosa. While it is not usually part of thalis, there's no stopping you from impressing guests with it. It is a delicious and crispy treat. Click here for the complete recipe.

3. Bharli Vangi

This flavourful dish features stuffed baingan (brinjal or eggplant). It is a traditional Maharashtrian sabzi you'll want to make again and again. Here's the full recipe.

4. Aloo Puri

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Aloo puri is a classic combo you must include in your thali. Photo Credit: iStock

Aloo or batata bhaji is a crowd favourite you must be sure to include in your thali. This potato dish is best relished with simple, freshly made puris. Watch the recipe video here.

5. Takatla Palak

A Maharashtrian thali may feel incomplete without a bowl of kadhi. But if you're tired of the same old kadhi, we recommend Takatla Palak for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. This spinach preparation is a kadhi-like dish that is satisfying and flavourful. Find the complete recipe here.

6. Usal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Matki chi usal is made using moth beans. Photo Credit: iStock

Usal is a Maharashtrian delicacy that will give your Ganesh Chaturthi thali an important traditional touch. While it has different versions, we recommend matki chi usal, which is made using moth beans. Read the detailed recipe here.

7. Ghavan

Apart from puris, it is common practice to serve soft chapatis or some type of bhakri. But if you want to go beyond these conventions, you could make ghavan. This is a rice-based delicacy that is reminiscent of neer dosa. Find the full recipe here.

8. Varan Bhaat

It's always important to have balance in a thali. Varan bhaat provides simple comfort among the other richer treats. It can be described as Maharashtrian-style dal chawal, with a distinctive taste. Click here for the recipe.

9. Masala Bhaat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Masala Bhaat is too yummy to miss. Photo Credit: iStock

It's always nice to give extra options in a thali. So apart from varan bhaat, you can also add Masala bhaat to the menu. This delectable rice dish is packed with the goodness of veggies and spices. Watch the recipe video here.

10. Modak

A Ganesh Chaturthi meal has to include modaks. There are several traditional as well as experimental modak recipes you could opt for. If you want something quick and simple, prepare kesar mawa modaks. Watch the recipe video here.





11. Puran Poli

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Apart from modaks, be sure to make puran poli. Photo Credit: iStock

This lip-smacking Maharashtrian delicacy is another Ganesh Chaturthi favourite. It is a sweet wheat flatbread stuffed with a lentil and sugar/ jaggery filling. Find an easy recipe here.

12. Basundi

Basundi is a festive treat that will give your Maharashtrian thali a regal edge. It is flavoured with the richness of saffron and dry fruits. This dessert can be the perfect ending to your Ganesh Chaturthi meal. Click here for the recipe.





Apart from these dishes, remember to serve accompaniments like papad, chutneys and pickles. For instance, you could make some spicy thecha (recipe here), classic lehsun chutney (recipe here) or the nutty Shengdana chutney (recipe here). You could also serve drinks like piyush (recipe here) or taak (recipe here)We hope our recipes have given you a good start. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023!





