Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and devotees across India are gearing up to celebrate the festival with much fervour. You can see people cleaning homes, making pandals, and cooking delicacies in their kitchens to welcome Lord Ganesha. Speaking about festive delicacies, the first dish that comes to mind with Ganeshotsav is modak. A sweetmeat made with rice flour, jaggery, coconut, and more, it is offered as bhog to the beloved deity. Today when the idea of food experimentation is in trend, people are going creative with the classic modak recipe as well. This year, we thought of sharing with you a few such unique modak recipes to try. Take a look.

In Picture: Paan gulkand

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Here Are 6 Unique Modak Recipes For The Festival:

1. Paan Gulkand Modak:

This dish is a perfect harmony of two distinct flavours - paan and gulkand. The earthy and slightly bitter notes of the betel leaves blend with the sweet and aromatic essence of gulkand, creating a burst of flavours that dance on your taste buds. It is a must-try. Click here for the recipe.

2. Kaju Gulkand Modak:

As the name says, this dish is a perfect blend of cashew nuts and gulkand. Made using a cashew nut dough, stuffed with gulkand and pista flake balls and garnished with rose petals and gold varq - it is a perfect sweet treat to celebrate the occasion. Click here for the recipe.

3. Coconut Modak:

This dish is made using coconut, sugar, ghee and some basic spices available in the kitchen. The best part is it gets prepared in just 10 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

4. Barfi Modak:

Barfi modak is the perfect fusion of two delicious sweets. It is a rich and creamy melange of cashew nut paste, khoya, milk, sugar and nuts, including almonds and pista along with a pinch of saffron. Garnished with varq (silver or golden leaf) and nuts on top, this modak is a must-try. Click here for the recipe.

5. Nutty Chocolate Modak:

Sounds delicious, right? All you need to make the modak are ghee, glucose biscuits, chocolate powder, coconut, condensed milk and nuts. Mix all of it together and turn into a modak. This chunky and chocolate-y treat is sure to be a hit across ages. Click here for the recipe.

6. Sugar-Free Modak:

We have got an option for the ones who prefer going sugar-free. The recipe contains different types of nuts and dried fruits in a delicious combination. Soaked figs and dates are mixed with assorted ground nuts like almonds, cashews, peanuts and pistachios. The recipe also contains healthy seeds like sesame seeds, chironji seeds, khus khus seeds etc. Find the recipe here.

Which one of the above recipes would you pick first? Let us know in the comments below.