Winter is finally in full swing, bringing with it a bounty of fresh, seasonal ingredients that warm our hearts and souls. From hearty sweet potatoes to wholesome spinach, there is no shortage of winter goodness this season. Among these vegetables, green garlic stands out. Thanks to its versatility, green garlic pairs beautifully with everything - from curries to sabzis. However, there is yet another way to enjoy its goodness, right from the comfort of your home: green garlic tandoori roti. This wholesome and aromatic bread is a delightful twist on your regular rotis and is perfect for warming up your bellies this chilly season. Intrigued? Well, you should be! Let's learn how green garlic is beneficial for you and how to incorporate it into rotis!





Why You Shouldn't Skip Green Garlic This Winter

Green garlic is more than just a flavour enhancer; it is actually a nutritional powerhouse.





1. Boosts Immunity: Green garlic is rich in antioxidants and vitamins that help strengthen immunity and protect against seasonal illnesses.





2. Supports Heart Health: This winter produce helps improve blood circulation, reduces bad cholesterol, and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels.





3. Keeps Digestion Smooth: Green garlic promotes a healthy gut by supporting digestion and reducing bloating, thanks to its fibre content.





4. Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Consuming green garlic can help reduce inflammation and provide relief from joint pain.





This is why this green garlic tandoori roti recipe is perfect for winter. Plus, it doesn't require any oven or electric tandoor to get the desired texture and taste!

Can You Use Green Garlic Roti Dough For Other Dishes?

Absolutely! The green garlic roti dough is extremely versatile. You can use it to make crispy pooris or flavorful stuffed parathas. The addition of green garlic not only enhances the dough's flavour but also adds a nutritional edge to your meals. Whether you're frying, roasting, or rolling it out, this dough can be made into delicious recipes!

How To Make Green Garlic Tandoori Roti | Green Garlic Tandoori Roti Recipe

Making green garlic tandoori roti at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by content creator @saltinall. To make this:

1. Prepare Dough

In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour with salt, eno, grated white part of green garlic, and chopped green garlic. Add dahi, oil, and water in batches and knead to form a soft dough. Top it up with some oil, cover, and rest.

2. Make Rotis

After 30 minutes, knead the dough again until it is soft. Divide into small balls. Meanwhile, keep an open-top cooker base to heat on a gas stove. Roll out regular-sized rotis and make sure they are slightly thick. Apply a little water on one side and stick it to the side of the cooker. Repeat with all rotis. Once you start seeing bubbles, invert the cooker over the stove and wait until it gets a brownish colour.

3. Garnish And Serve

Once the rotis are brown and cooked, remove them to a plate. Slather butter or ghee on top of them and enjoy!

So, try this easy tandoori roti recipe today and let us know in the comments if you like it or not!