Get Your Fill Of Protein And Iron In A Single Dish - Chole Palak Sabzi (Recipe Video Inside)

Recipe Video: Choley Palak Sabzi

Highlights This recipe combines two healthful foods - chickpeas and spinach

Chickpeas is rich in proteins and spinach contains a high amount of iron

Try this easy recipe of choley palak sabzi at home

Every single food item brings something or the other to us in terms of wellness. Different foods contain varied amounts of different nutrients, and that's why, we try to imbibe variation in our diet with a multitude of vegetables, fruits and cereals. Our staple Indian meal usually consists of breads like roti, naan, paratha, teamed with a curry or dry sabzi made of some vegetable or other food item. But, if we combine the goodness of two food products into one dish, it's double the magic. This sabzi of chole palak brings together two very healthful foods - chole or chickpeas and palak or spinach.





Chole is revered for its high-protein content that pumps in a copious amount of energy in the body. Likewise, palak is recognised for its high iron content along with a reasonable quantity of proteins. Both chole and palak are low-calorie foods that aid in weight loss and are satiating at the same time, meaning we'll feel full for a long time and will abstain from unnecessary munching in between our meals.



Manjula Jain, a renowned food vlogger, revealed this stellar recipe of chole palak sabzi through a YouTube video on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. This dish promises to be as delicious as it claims to be nutritious. Health and taste together - what else do we want?





Chole Palak Recipe Video -



