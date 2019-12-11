Gluten-Free Diet: How To Make Besan Roti At Home (Watch Recipe Video Inside) 

Besan or gram flour is a common find in every Indian kitchen

Gluten allergy or gluten intolerance is getting more and more prevalent around the world. Gluten is a group of protein found in a variety of wheat-based grains or cereals. In a country that is obsessed with wheat, it may become tough for people with gluten intolerance to find enough options. But the truth is that there are many desi alternatives to wheat that may come in handy and also make sure your diet is replete with essential nutrients. Take for instance a roti, which is one of the staples of a regular Indian diet. It can be replaced with a bajra or a ragi roti. If you are not very fond of the dense grains, you can also try besan ki roti or banana puri





Besan or gram flour is a common find in every Indian kitchen. It is popularly used to make pakodas, chilas or dumplings. It can be an excellent alternative to atta or whole wheat flour. This recipe of besan ki roti by famous food vlogger Manjula Jain can be paired with any sabzi or gravy of your choice. It is thin, crispy and super delectable. The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. You can prepare it for lunch or dinner. You can also stuff these rotis with your favourite ingredients like paneer, mashed potoato, chutney or tomatoes, and have your very own besan roll. We are sure your kids would like it too!

This recipe of ragi roti by Bindumadhavi that you may try for a wholesome meal too. This Kuttu puri also makes for an excellent gluten-free flatbread alternative.





Here's is the recipe video of besan roti and banana puri. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a21lpI5Xcg8









