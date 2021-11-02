Sugar and Jaggery are the two most common sweeteners used in desserts. Both are produced from sugarcane juice but are processed in a different manner. They have different flavours and textures but can substitute each other in a variety of dishes. However, consuming oodles of refined sugar ends up adding unwanted calories. That's where jaggery comes in handy. According to food historian and critic K.T Acharya, "All through history jaggery has been the low-cost sweetener with a distinctive flavour.''





Besides having the taste of its own, this magical ingredient is touted for remarkable health benefits as it is brimmed with minerals such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, selenium, manganese and zinc. So, now is the time you ditch sugar and use jaggery as a healthier substitute. There's an array of recipes that can be prepared by using this ingredient such as gur ka halwa, ladoo, jamun, kheer and more. Now, you don't have to give up on your favourite desserts or fight those sweet tooth cravings. These super decadent zero sugar recipes can be a perfect option for guilt free indulgence.

Here's A List Of 5 Jaggery Desserts To Try From:

1. Gud Ka Halwa

Let's hit the list with this one. Nothing beats a bowl full of soothing halwa during winters. Isn't it? This Gur ka halwa not only packs the richness of jaggery but also desi ghee, sooji and nuts. Besides, this recipe also helps ease-off symptoms of cold. Wondering how to make it at home? Click here.

2. Jaggery Jamun

Gulab jamun is a classic Indian dessert loved by everyone. This no sugar jamun can be a perfect option to gorge on without worrying about those extra calories. Try out this recipe and we are sure you'll not be able to resist making it again and again. Find out the recipe here.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Jaggery Panna Cotta

Literally a sinful dessert to enjoy at home. Laden with piquant flavours of cardamom and cinnamon, this dessert recipe is sure to please your taste buds. Drizzle a tad bit of cranberry sauce on top of it and relish. Find the recipe here.

4. Gur And Til Cake

Here is another heartwarming and sinful winter dessert recipe that one just can't resist but indulge. This spongy cake recipe requires just a handful of ingredients to get ready. If you are looking for some easy-peasy recipe that can be prepared in a few minutes, try your hands on this one. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Ragi Coconut Ladoo

This immensely popular dish is made with the goodness of fillet, coconut and jaggery. Besides being utterly delicious, this recipe is also very quick and easy to prepare. Take a few ingredients, blend them together, roll them into lemon-sized balls and devour them! Here's the recipe for you.

So, what are you waiting for? Try out these recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!

















