Ayurveda For Acne: 5 Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne

Highlights Acne can be unpredictable and pretty annoying

Ayurveda has several natural approaches that may help control acne

Ayurvedic remedies that may help treat acne better

hair , and suddenly you spot a red bump on your left cheek. While you are just wondering you would cover it through your make up, there's another nasty pimple popping near your nose. Acne can be unpredictable and pretty annoying, but the truth is that it is one of the most common skin condition in adolescents across the globe. Acne is caused due to excess production of oil from the sebaceous glands leading to the blockage of hair follicles. Ayurveda has many several natural approaches that may help control acne. In Ayurveda, acne is referred to as 'Yauvan Pidika,' and is believed to be a manifestation of an aggravated Pitta dosha. In addition to your face, acne can affect shoulders and your back area, too.

According to Ayurveda, there are three fundamental doshas: Vata, Pitta and Kapha, and good health is considered to be a perfect state of balance of between these three doshas. Acne is said to be an aggravation of pitta dosha, which acts under the skin and leads to heated toxins, further breaking out as acne. To keep acne at bay, one should adopt a pitta-pacifying diet. Those who see frequent outbreaks of acne, should avoid spicy and fermented foods. Heavily fried and sour foods should are also best avoided.

Here are some Ayurvedic remedies that may help treat acne better:

1. Drink Amla juice everyday. Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is Ayurveda's most prized possession when it comes to skin treatment. It is said that fresh amla juice contains 20 times as much vitamin-C as is present in orange juice. Vitamin-C is a natural antioxidant, which means that it protects you against the harmful effects of free radicals and prevents formation of acne.



2. Make a powdered mixture of coriander seeds, fennel, basil, turmeric, and amla in equal parts. All of these seeds and herbs are packed with antioxidants that kill inflammation beneath the skin. Take half teaspoon of this powder 15 minutes before lunch and dinner, and wash it down with hot water.

3. According to the book ' The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, a herbal mixture of kutki, guduchi and shatavari can do wonders. "Make a mixture of equal proportions of the three herbs, and take 1/4th teaspoon of the mixture 2 or 3 times a day. After meals, place the powder on your tongue and wash it down with cold water", notes the book.

4. Applying melon on your skin may also help, notes 'the Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies.' All you need to do is rub some melon on the skin at bed time and leave it over night. Its cooling anti-pitta quality will help heal acne.

5. Drinking cumin coriander-fennel tea is an effective way to keep the body cool and heat producing toxins at bay, according to the book by Dr. Vasant Lad. Steep 1/3rd teaspoon of these 3 seeds in hot water, strain and drink. Drink this tea three times a day, for best results.

Try these simple and effective home remedies and heal acne naturally!