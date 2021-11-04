Diwali is incomplete without mouth-watering delicacies. And, we end up having a lot of good food without thinking much about the after-effects. Don't feel guilty, please. After all, such festivals come once a year and it's okay to enjoy and eat to our hearts' content. Isn't it? But not without detoxifying the body. It is equally important after the festivity so that you can clean your digestive system. Proper detoxification after the season will make you feel refreshed, clean, and build your immunity for the coming days ahead.





Here are some detox drinks that you can try after Diwali.

You can have this hot apple punch that carries apples, cinnamon and other spices. The apple contents can help in flushing out toxins from the body. Whereas, cinnamon is high in anti-inflammatory properties.

Hot apple punch for detox

This orange and ginger combo is a go-to detox drink. While orange has detoxifying properties, ginger boosts digestion. Can add a pinch of turmeric too.

Detoxification especially after the festive season has become a necessity these days. If you have oranges and carrots at home, just prepare this orange and carrot mix and have it.

Whoever said your detox drinks can't be interesting and tasty, needs to know about green cucumber shots. This has the freshness of cucumber, and it will help you cleanse your system. In this, you can put some spices and herbs like basil, cilantro, garlic. Also, squeeze some lemon juice.

Try this fresh and delicious cucumber detox drink

This is one refreshing drink, and it won't disappoint you with its taste and number of health benefits. Mint is packed with elements that would help you fight the toxins present in the body. It is believed that mint can be used to address the issue of indigestion as well.





You often take fruits for granted without even understanding their importance. Pomegranate juice has antioxidant properties and it works like magic. You can put some beetroot to strengthen the qualities of this juice and savour it post Diwali.

Kickstart your day with this delicious honey ginger lemonade and you will not regret it. It is just perfect to refresh your mind and body.

Try a simple honey ginger lemonade post Diwali

Coconut water with lemon and mint is one of the most refreshing combos. You can prepare this in mere 10-15 minutes and voila. This drink will also keep you hydrated for a long time.

All you need is some fresh mint leaves, lemons, honey and crushed ice to make this super refreshing delight.





Hope these recipes help you detox after the festival.