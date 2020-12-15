Andhra-Style Peanut Chutney Recipe: This High-Protein Side Dish Will Complement All South Indian Meals

Andhra-style peanut chutney is a must-try.

Come winter and our bedside table has a jarful of peanuts for any time munching. Winter afternoons spent with the whole family finishing a bagful of peanuts in one sitting brings back our childhood memories. The warming snack is best enjoyed in winter and given its high-protein content, it is extremely satiating too. Some of the overzealous families will fill up the pantry with scads of peanuts that they probably won't even be able to finish in the season. The next best thing to do with the excessive peanuts is to make chutney with it.



Chutney made with any of our favourite foods is always welcomed in our meals. If mint chutney adds an element of freshness, and tomato chutney brings tanginess to our meals, peanut chutney will level it up with its refreshing nutty taste and creamy texture. South Indian cuisine uses a lot of peanut chutney but this Andhra-special peanut chutney with the tanginess of tomatoes offers something so unique that you'll become a fan after the very first taste.





Peanut chutney is a popular part of south Indian cuisine.



Andhra-Style Peanut Chutney Recipe:



'Ingredients:

(Serving: 2-3)



Half cup peanuts

1 large tomato

2-3 garlic cloves

Half tsp ginger, grated

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil

Mustard oil for roasting



For tempering:

1tsp mustard seeds

A pinch of hing

1tsp urad dal

1tsp chana dal

2 whole red chillies, slit

4-5 curry leaves



Method:



Step 1 - Peel and remove skins of peanuts and dry roast them. Keep aside.

Step 2 - In the same pan, heat some oil and stir fry tomatoes, ginger and garlic. Let it cool.

Step 3 - Put roasted peanuts and tomato mixture in a grinder and give it a few pulses to make smooth chutney without any lumps. Pour the chutney in a bowl.

Step 4 - Make tempering for the chutney by heating around 2 tbsp of oil. Add hing, urad dal, chana dal, mustard seeds, whole red chillies and curry leaves and fry till they splutter.

Step 5 - Pour the tempering over the chutney and serve!



The Andhra-style peanut chutney will go best with south Indian dishes like dosa, vada, idli and uttapam. However, you can always experiment and pair it with other meals of your choice. We are sure you'll love this nutty, creamy and tangy peanut chutney.







