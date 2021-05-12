Tofu, soy milk, soya nuggets etc are becoming quite a rage in the world of nutrition. As more and more people are switching to plant-based diet, soy foods are making their way to our pantries. A popular plant-based protein, soy is deemed a perfect alternative for chicken and meat. If you have ever tried soya nuggets, then you surely are well aware of its meat-like texture. It is juicy, succulent and chunky and can be used to whip up vegetarian version of any chicken-based recipe. Besides, tofu can be a perfect vegan alternative for paneer, and the ones who are lactose intolerant can any day resort to healthy soy milk. It won't be an exaggeration to say that soy foods can satisfy every type of eaters.





Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to its official Twitter Handle to further explain why one must include soy foods in their daily diet. They also mentioned the soy products that can be consumed daily - soybeans, soy granules/nuggets, tofu, soy milk, soy flour and soy nuts.

Health Benefits Of Protein-Rich Soy:

1. Soy foods are high in fibre.





The high fibre-content in soy products may help regulate digestion, metabolism, bowel movement and gut health. These factors further help promote weight loss and manage blood sugar and cholesterol levels in body.

2. Soy foods are a storehouse of protein.





Protein is the building block in a human body. It helps increase muscle mass and strength, reduce appetite, and promote bone-health and more. Hence, experts around the world stress on inclusion of adequate amount of protein in our daily diet.





3. They are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids.





The omega-3 fatty acids in soy products may help in reducing heart risks and manage blood pressure levels.





4. They are healthy and low in saturated fat.





This makes soy products perfect to include in your weight loss diet.





5. Soy products are lactose and gluten-free.

Check out the complete post here:

