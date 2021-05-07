Every vegetarian swears by soybean. Apart from being one of the best protein sources, it also offers multiple health benefits, such as boosting metabolism, aiding in weight loss, balancing blood sugar levels and managing diabetes. Being cholesterol-free, soybean can also be consumed as a heart-healthy snack. All these factors make soybean the perfect addition to a nutritious and well-balanced diet. So, if you are looking at eating healthy, you need to start slowly by taking small steps, such as making changes to one meal at a time. You can begin the change with the most important meal of the day - breakfast.

As it's the fuel that keeps us going for the rest of the day, breakfast should be a healthy mix of nutrients including proteins. Here are five soybean recipes that can help you kick-start the day with the right amount of nutrition.

Soybean Recipes For Protein-Rich Breakfast:



This simple dish can be made in just 15 minutes, and it can help you manage blood sugar levels. It is a great breakfast option if you are on a diabetes diet. All that you need to do is make a regular upma, but just replace rava with soy keema.

Poha is a nutritious dish that is eaten in many regions of India and there are many ways to make it. Usually, this quick Indian breakfast is made with flattened rice, onions, spices, herbs and peanuts. For a healthier alternative, just replace the flattened rice with soya crumble.

When it comes to breakfast, this savoury pancake with its crispy edges and a soft centre topped with veggies can challenge poha for its 'healthiest and tastiest' tag. Make this much-loved breakfast option healthier by adding soya. Fry soya flakes with urad dal, chana dal, mustard seeds and add curry leaves for the tempering. Then combine that with the uttapam batter.





If your idea of the perfect breakfast is pancakes with maple syrup dripping down it, give it a healthy, protein-rich and savoury twist by adding soy flour to it. Apart from soy flour, you'll need oats, chillies, coriander and ginger-garlic paste. Combine all these ingredients into a batter, fry it and enjoy with chutney, sauce or curd for a wholesome breakfast.





Soya is lactose-free. So, that makes soy milk a good alternative for regular milk if you are lactose intolerant. This great vegan option is also a great source of protein. Make it fresh at home, if you are one of those who like to pair your breakfast shakes or smoothies.





Which of these healthy soya breakfast recipes will you try at home? Let us know in the comments section below.