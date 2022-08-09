If you are anything like us, then a plateful of juicy and masaledar tikka is enough to uplift your mood and satiate your tummy at any time of the day. Let's admit, we all have a soft corner for Punjabi-style tikkas laden with zesty spices and topped with tangy lemon juice. Be it as a starter or as just an evening snack, we all love to devour this flavoursome delicacy. But most of the tikkas are loaded with butter, thick cream, and more such ingredients. These ingredients can lead to weight gain. If you want to enjoy the flavours of tikka, and that too, without any guilt, we have something that may 'wow' you.





Here we bring you a list of 5 protein-rich tikka recipes that are perfect to satiate your tikka cravings and that too without hampering your weight loss diet. So, without much ado, let's get started with the list.

Here're 5 Protein-Rich Tikka Recipes You Must Try:

1. Soya Tikka - Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with this one. Soya is considered a storehouse of protein. Hence, here we bring you a recipe that has the perfect balance of flavours and also nutritional factors. This soya tikka recipe can be made with just a handful of ingredients. Wondering, how? Find the recipe here.

2. Egg Tikka

Egg is one ingredient that needs no separate introduction in the culinary world. From breakfast to brunch, lunch and dinner, this versatile ingredient can be consumed any time of the day. Here we bring you an egg tikka recipe that is laden with all things delicious. Be it a guest gathering or a small function at home, you can prepare this tikka and it is sure to impress your guests. Find the recipe here.

3. Chicken Tikka

Mostly, chicken tikka is laden with butter and cream on top. But here we bring you a recipe that needs only 1 spoon of oil in the preparation. This highly nutritious and flavoursome chicken tikka can be a perfect addition to your diet regime. Find the recipe for chicken tikka here.

4. Bhune Besan Ka Chicken Tikka

Next up is another lip-smacking chicken tikka recipe. As the name suggests, this recipe involves two main ingredients, first is besan and the other one is chicken (of course). Both these ingredients are packed with protein. Besan also gives this recipe a nutty flavour and dense texture. Click here for the recipe.

5. Haryali Paneer Tikka

How can we forget paneer tikka while listing protein-rich tikka recipes?! This paneer tikka recipe gives us a slight twist as it involves mint and coriander paste that gives it a tangier taste. Click here for the recipe of Hariyali Paneer Tikka.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these tikka recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite one.



