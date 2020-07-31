High-Protein Diet: How To Make Quick And Easy Chicken Tikka With Just 1 Spoon Of Oil

Sprinkle some lemon juice, chaat masala on the tikkas and enjoy with coriander-mint chutney

Gone are those days when dieting meant living on salads and boiled foods! Over the years, with more and more people getting health conscious, the whole idea of 'healthy food' has undergone a huge change to meet the demands of the dieters. Today, you will find several lip-smacking dishes around that strike the right balance between heath and taste in your everyday meal. You ask us, how? All you need to do is, omit or substitute the high-calorie, high-fat ingredients in a recipe with some healthier alternatives.





We bring to you one such example, which tweaks the regular chicken tikka recipe to bring you a healthier and nutritional version of it. It includes a few simple kitchen spices and just one tablespoon of oil. This healthy and flavoursome chicken tikka can be a perfect addition to your diet regime.





How To Make Chicken Tikka With 1 Spoon Of Oil | Easy Chicken Tikka Recipe:

Ingredients:

500 gm boneless chicken chunks

Half cup onion (big cubes)





Half cup de-seeded tomatoes (big cubes)





Half cup capsicum (big cubes)





200 gm yogurt





2-3 tbsp tandoori masala





1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste





Half tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder





Half tbsp black pepper powder





Half lemon





Salt as per taste





1 tbsp olive oil or veg oil





Method:

Step 1 - Clean the chicken chunks and rub lemon, ginger-garlic paste and salt on it. Leave for 30 minutes.





Step 2 - Now add yogurt, tandoori masala, black pepper powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and some more salt (if needed) to the chicken and mix everything well. Add the vegetables too. Close the lid and let the marinated chicken rest for 30-45 minutes.





Step 3 - Add the oil and give a final mix to the marinated chicken.





Step 4 - Heat a frying pan or griddle and start placing the chicken cubes and veggies in small batches and coat them with the marinated masala. Keep it on medium flame and let it cook.





Step 5 - When the chicken turns soft and one side gets cooked, flip it over and let the other side cook.





Step 6 - Once you are satisfied with the texture, switch off the flame and transfer the chicken and the veggies on a serving plate.





Sprinkle some lemon juice and chaat masala on the tikkas and enjoy them with coriander-mint chutney. Click here for the recipe.





Eat healthy and stay safe!













