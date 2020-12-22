Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Bengali Chingri Malai Curry (Recipe Video)

Highlights Bengali food is replete with fish curries

Bengali cuisine is also known for its rich and experimental flavours

Chingri malai curry is a soothing curry

If you are even remotely aware of the Bengali cuisine, you would have an idea about the extensive range of fish delicacies hailing from the territory. Macher Jhol, Doi Maach, Macher Paaturi are some of the popular preparations that may ring a bell. However, it is not just the fish, the rich sea-food fare of Bengal also involves other creatures like prawns or shrimps. There are many prawn-based delicacies that you must try, but there is something about chingri malai curry that makes us awfully biased. Soft and crunchy prawns tossed in creamy and eclectic gravy is truly a delight. Pair it with rice with some salad on the side.





With this recipe by NDTV Food, you can learn how to make the classic Bengali recipe at home.





(Also Read: 11 Best Bengali Recipes | Easy Bengali Recipes)





To make this recipe you would need, some prawns, coconut milk, red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander leaves, cumin powder, sugar, turmeric, ginger-garlic paste, salt, green chillies and cumin seeds.





(Also Read: 8 Best Bengali Fish Recipes | Popular Fish Recipes | Easy Fish Recipes





Method To Make Bengali Chingri Malai Curry:

1. Wash the prawns and add turmeric powder. Mix them well.

2. Fry the prawns for 4-5 minutes, take it out.

3. Heat some oil, add cumin seeds. Once it splutters, add sugar, ginger garlic paste, cumin powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Mix well.

4. Add the fried prawns to the masala, mix well. Add green chillies, give everything a nice mix.

5. Add coconut milk, and let it cook for a while.

6. Then add salt and garam masala. Mix everything well. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Follow the recipe video above for the full recipe with ingredients.







