High-Protein Diet: How To Make Mushroom Tea To Beat Chilly Winters (With Health Benefits)

What comes to your mind when we say mushroom? The most common replies will be chilli mushroom, mushroom masala, butter mushroom and mushroom soup. These amazing dishes are light, flavourful and have a huge fan-base across ages. The very thought of these mushroom recipes melts our heart and makes us slurp. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that mushroom is one popular food ingredient both among vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It not only works as a flavour-enhancer, but also has a gourmet appeal when added to any dish. And if you explore the world of gastronomy, you will find this chewy, juicy food being extensively used in almost every cuisine world-wide.





Besides its culinary versatility, mushroom is also credited for its rich nutrient-profile. It is a storehouse of protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals and several essential nutrients; hence, mushroom is often deemed a superfood by the experts.





Reasons To Add Mushroom To Our Diet | Health Benefits of Mushroom:

1. Aid Weight Loss:

Mushroom is known to be low in calorie and high in protein, making it a great option for your weight loss diet.





2. Revs Up Metabolism:

The fibre and protein-content makes mushroom a great food to regulate digestion and metabolism, which further leads to an overall healthy body.

3. Manage BP:

It is high in potassium and low in sodium. These factors may help keep blood pressure level under control.





4. Strengthen Bones, Teeth And More:

Mushroom is a treasure-trove of vitamin D - a nutrient known to boost strong bones, teeth and stamina. The rich vitamin D content may also help promote weight loss, prevent flu and several other diseases.





5. Boost Immunity:

The benefits of protein, fibre, vitamins C and D in mushroom together help boost immunity and nourish you from within.





Mushroom is a great source of nutrients for a healthy mind and body





Keeping these factors in mind, health experts around the world often recommend inclusion of mushroom in our everyday diet. But the same old mushroom recipes can be boring at times! And if you are looking for some variety, we found you this soothing mushroom tea that can be a perfect drink to relish during winters. Yes, you heard it right! This mushroom tea is basically a light, spicy and warm mushroom broth that can be an amazing alternative to your regular creamy mushroom soup. Call it a mushroom tea or clear soup, this hot drink defines soul-soothing.





Here's The Recipe Of Mushroom Tea For You:

Ingredients:

Half cup mushroom, chopped





1 teaspoon black pepper powder





1-2 cinnamon sticks





1 teaspoon grated ginger





1 tablespoon butter





4-5 mint leaves





Salt, to taste





Method:

Heat butter in a pan and add cinnamon stick to it. Temper for a while.





Add mushroom in it and sauté till the mushrooms turn soft and tender.





Add grated ginger and mint and mix. Make sure to pound the mint coarsely before adding.





Pour 2-3 cups of water and boil for 5-6 minutes on medium flame.





Add salt and pepper to taste.





Serve hot in a cup/coffee mug. You may just take the broth or include some mushroom chunks as per your choice.





Happy winters!





