Mixed Fruit Raita Recipe: Try This Healthy Alternative To Creamy Fruit Bowl

Somdatta Saha | Updated: April 29, 2020 16:05 IST
It is not an unknown fact that raita is one of the most popular accompaniments in Indian cuisine. This yogurt-based dish is generally made with different fruits, vegetables, lentils and spices. Legend has it, the word raita came from the Sanskrit word 'rajika', meaning black mustard seeds. It is said that other than adding the goodness of dahi/curd/yogurt to a meal, raita also works as a palate cleanser while having spicy Indian food. On that note, the seasoning on raita varies from region to region in India.
But, did you ever think of having raita as a dessert? Yes, here we bring you a mixed fruit raita recipe, which can be considered as a tasty and healthy replacement of a creamy fruit bowl. Click here to know the recipe for fruit cream.
Mixed fruit raita is packed with goodness of fruits, yogurt, jeera, black pepper and black salt. The ingredients that are used in the recipe have various health benefits.
Grapes- 1/4th cup
Pomegranate seeds- 3-4 tbsp
Mango- 1/4th cup (small pieces)
Pineapple- 1/4th cup (small pieces)
Yogurt/hung curd- 1.5 cup
Roasted jeera powder- 1/2 tbsp
Black Salt- 1-2 tbsp (as per taste)
Black pepper powder- 1/2 tbsp
Honey- as per taste (optional)
Step 1. Take the yogurt in a bowl.
Step 2. Add black salt, roasted jeera powder and black pepper powder and whip well. Make sure it's a smooth creamy paste. Add some honey if needed.
Step 3. Add all the fruits and mix. Keep in fridge for at least an hour.
Your chilled mixed fruit raita is ready to relish!
