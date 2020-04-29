Mixed Fruit Raita Recipe: Try This Healthy Alternative To Creamy Fruit Bowl

Mixed fruit raita is packed with goodness of fruits, yogurt, jeera, black pepper and black salt

Highlights The word raita came from the Sanskrit word 'rajika'

Raita works as a palate cleanser while having spicy Indian food

Mixed fruit raita is packed with goodness of fruits, yogurt and spices

It is not an unknown fact that raita is one of the most popular accompaniments in Indian cuisine. This yogurt-based dish is generally made with different fruits, vegetables, lentils and spices. Legend has it, the word raita came from the Sanskrit word 'rajika', meaning black mustard seeds. It is said that other than adding the goodness of dahi/curd/yogurt to a meal, raita also works as a palate cleanser while having spicy Indian food. On that note, the seasoning on raita varies from region to region in India.





But, did you ever think of having raita as a dessert? Yes, here we bring you a mixed fruit raita recipe, which can be considered as a tasty and healthy replacement of a creamy fruit bowl. Click here to know the recipe for fruit cream.





Why Is Mixed Fruit Raita Healthy?

Mixed fruit raita is packed with goodness of fruits, yogurt, jeera, black pepper and black salt. The ingredients that are used in the recipe have various health benefits.





Fruits are known to be natural source of all the essential nutrients that a body needs to keep healthy. They are also rich in antioxidants which can ward off/reduce the risk of developing several diseases.

Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which can promote better metabolism and decrease several gut-related problems. Yogurt is also packed with calcium, protein and several vitamins.

Spices used in the raita (jeera, black pepper and black salt) have several medicinal values- from aiding good digestion to strengthening immunity.

Also Read: 5 Vegetable Raita Recipes You Must Try This Summer Season

Fruits are known to be natural source of all the essential nutrients

Here's The Recipe For Mixed Fruit Raita:

Ingredients:

Grapes- 1/4th cup





Pomegranate seeds- 3-4 tbsp





Mango- 1/4th cup (small pieces)





Pineapple- 1/4th cup (small pieces)





Yogurt/hung curd- 1.5 cup





Roasted jeera powder- 1/2 tbsp





Black Salt- 1-2 tbsp (as per taste)





Black pepper powder- 1/2 tbsp





Honey- as per taste (optional)





Preparation:

Step 1. Take the yogurt in a bowl.





Step 2. Add black salt, roasted jeera powder and black pepper powder and whip well. Make sure it's a smooth creamy paste. Add some honey if needed.





Step 3. Add all the fruits and mix. Keep in fridge for at least an hour.





Your chilled mixed fruit raita is ready to relish!







