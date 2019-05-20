Watch: Recipe Of Pineapple Sandesh, The Popular Bengali Sweet With A Twist

Bengali sweet: Pineapple Sandesh

Bengali cuisine is all about sweet treats. Rasgulla, khaar kadam, mishit doi, darbesh, sandesh - all these desserts have already won our heart. Owing to their immense popularity, Bengali sweets are easily available all over the country. However, if you want to make some of them at home, you'll be happy to know that these desserts are extremely easy to make you don't have to look too far for the ingredients. You can find them right them in your kitchen. To get you started, we are sharing with you the recipe of the ever-so-popular Bengali dessert - sandesh, but with a twist. Here, you can learn how to make pineapple sandesh, which is as good (if not better) than the traditional sandesh.





Sandesh is a light, luscious desert made of milk and cottage cheese or paneer. The two ingredients can be readily found in every household. The goodness of both the main ingredients come together to make this dish a delicious and a healthy one. Both milk and cottage cheese are packed with calcium, which strengthens bones and teeth. A pinch of saffron and cardamom rounds off the sweet delicacy.

Pineapple sandesh takes the deliciousness of the sweet to another level with the unique tart plus sweet taste of pineapple fruit. With the high content of vitamin C and antioxidants, pineapple plays an important role in building up the immunity system of the body and improving bone and eye health.







Manjula Jain, a food vlogger with her own YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', shares an easy recipe of pineapple sandesh. Watch the following recipe video and do try it at home to serve your family a melt-in-your-mouth dessert.





