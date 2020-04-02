High-Protein Diet: Make These Veg Soya Snacks That Taste Just Like Meat

Neha Grover | Updated: April 02, 2020 15:57 IST
For just-turned vegetarians, soya is the closest thing to meat they can have to experience the same joy of eating non-vegetarian food. Soya made from soybeans has a similar molecular structure as that of meats; hence, it is also called 'vegetarians' meat'. Soya granules, soya chaap, soya chunks - you can pick any form of soya to make snacks that can stealthily take place of their non-vegetarian counterparts and will taste just as great.
Another reason soybean makes for a must-have food to be included in your diet is - it is tremendously nutritional. Soya is packed with proteins and contains a good amount of nutrients like calcium, iron and magnesium. It is low in fat, making it a good option for weight loss diet too. So, if you want your diet to be rich in proteins, or just switched to vegetarian diet but are still missing your favourite chewy mutton or chicken, make these delicious soya snacks.
This is the perfect replacement for chicken nuggets. These Chinese-style soya nuggets are flavoured with soya sauce, vinegar, garlic and green chillies. The stir-fry soy snack is tasty and healthy as well.
Seekh kebabs are all you need to fill your tummy with when dinner is a while away. This soya seekh is made with soya chunks and is no less than mutton seekh that so many people are fond of.
This quirky snack will catch the attention of all your discerning guests. Soya mixture is enclosed in a wrap made of semolina and whole wheat flour, which are deep fried to make some delectable nibbles.
To whet your desi craving of some Indian street food, make this soy moong bhaji made of a batter of whole green gram and soya bean mixture. Don't forget to pair it with chutney or tomato sauce.
Make your beloved south Indian snack with the goodness of soya. This vada is made with the batter of soybeans and chickpeas, and deep fried till golden brown.
This snack tastes just like minced chicken in lettuce or cabbage cups. Minced soya granules combined with roasted peanuts and spices are turned into a juicy mixture to be cupped in a cabbage leaf.
If you are a recently turned vegetarian but having guests over who are meat lovers, these soya recipes will help you feed their appetite of non-veg snacks. These are also some amazing options to make if you want to add more proteins to your diet.
