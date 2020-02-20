Start Your Day On A Protein-Rich Note With This Tangy Paneer Toasty And Salsa

Highlights Paneer is a rich source of protein

Let's admit it. We all love breakfasts a little more, especially if we have the leisure of time to truly sit and indulge. But seldom do we get a chance to do that through the week. Breakfasts are often dubbed as the most important meal of the day, and yet, a lot of us tend to skip it for varied reasons. Breakfast is important to kick-start your metabolism and energy. If you skip breakfast, your brain does not get enough fuel to start the day; you could feel lethargic in the first half and probably grab a bite of anything that comes your way, which in turn could induce weight gain. Therefore, it is a good idea to stuff yourself with all things wholesome and satiating before stepping out. For instance, this paneer toasty with salsa. It will not only help you start your day on a flavourful note, but also serve as a good dose of protein.





Paneer is an excellent source of protein, which helps fill you up. If you are full, you would not inch towards anything fried and fattening, thus minimising chances of weight gain. It is also said that protein helps check cravings and regulate hunger hormone ghrelin.





There are plenty of ways in which you can use paneer in your preparations. From the simplest to most complex preparations, paneer tends to impress, each time. You've relied on it to liven up your lunch and dinner spread, now use it to make your breakfasts fun.

This paneer toasty is so easy to make that you need not even be an expert in kitchen to crack this. All you need is a crumbled paneer mix, tossed in a melange of spices, sneak it inside two brown or multi-grain breads and put it in toaster. Enjoy it with easy-homemade salsa and go out with a happy tummy.





What makes this paneer toasty stellar is the cottage cheese stuffing! The eclectic mix is made with paneer, tamarind extract, sweet chilli sauce, mint sauce, chaat masala, butter, onion, tomato, Kashmiri chillies and garlic cloves. You can dunk this toasty in tomato ketchup or spare some time to make this easy-peasy salsa. Chop some tomatoes and mix it with chopped spring onions, capsicum, sweet corn, green chillies, coriander, tomato ketchup, lime and raisins.















