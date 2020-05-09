High Protein Diet: This Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba Is Sure To Fire Up Your Spread

Chicken is a source of lean protein

The nationwide lockdown has been extended yet again, and let's admit it- it does become a tad hard to resist cravings for your favourite restaurant-style delicacies at times. But since it is going to be a while before you can step out and dine, it is a good idea to hit the kitchen and do something about those cravings after all. If you like us are craving something intensely desi today, you have arrived at the right place. This chicken dhaniya shorba is ideal for those who have been craving restaurant-style appetisers too, alongwith the mains of course. This shorba is all things soothing and eclectic with slight sour note. The addition of dhaniya or coriander gives it a refreshing zest. Since a lot of people have had their fair share of doubts about chicken, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija clears the air, she says "Chicken is a lean(low fat) meat and contains high quantity and quality of protein. Intake of 100/150gm of chicken gives your body good-quality protein for the day. If you want your body to absorb all the protein from the chicken you need to cook it with the right amount of fat and balance it with enough carbs, vitamins and minerals making it a wholesome meal. Chicken is not found to be involved in the transmission of COVID-19 to humans, so as long as the chicken is antibiotic and hormone-free and is being cooked well it is safe to consume in all forms"





To surmise, you must practice every precaution at your end when you cooking chicken, and since you are cooking at home- there are a lot of things in your control.







This hearty broth comprises goodness of chicken, lemon, coriander, ginger and garlic. It is advisable to practice portion control, since the shorba also contains good amount of cream and cornflour too. Both the ingredients are often dubbed as fattening, however, in moderate amounts, nothing is really that harmful.







Here is a step-by-step recipe of chicken nimbu dhaniya shorba.

