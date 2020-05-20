High-Protein Moong Dal Sprouts Paratha Is Apt For A Power-Packed Breakfast (See Recipe)

Highlights Make your breakfast parathas rich in proteins with this recipe.

Stuff parathas with a mixture of sprouted moong dal.

Sprouting moong dal brings out its high-protein content.

We all now realise the importance of healthy and nutritious breakfast. We should start our day with lots of energy and power to survive the whole day, and we can get it all from the food that we eat in the morning. Over the years, typical breakfast meals like bread toasts, parathas, choley bhature have been replaced by cereals, oats, smoothies, quinoa, avocado toasts and more such dishes that were alien to us till a while back. But, if you are one of those who like to stick to the traditional Indian meals, turn them into nutrient-rich dishes. Try this high-protein paratha made with sprouted moong dal.





Protein is one of the most important nutrients one should have right in the morning. Protein provides a sense of satiety and fuels enough energy in the body to help you stay active throughout the day. Sprouting dal is an easy process; the process of germination brings out the nutrients stored in the dal, which can easily be absorbed by us. Moong dal is extremely rich in proteins, so sprouting it and making parathas with it is a great way to have your favourite breakfast treat - parathas - filled with proteins and other nutrients like fibre and healthy carbs.











High-Protein Moong Dal Sprouts Paratha:

(Makes 4 parathas)





Ingredients:





1 cup whole wheat flour





Half cup green moong dal sprouts





Half cup curd





1 onion





2-3 green chillies





Salt to taste





Red chilli powder to taste





Half tbsp ginger





Half tbsp garlic





Half tbsp garam masala





Few coriander leaves







Method:





Step 1 - Make sprouts by soaking moong dal for 8-10 hours. Drain the water and then tie it in muslin cloth and hang it for another 8-10 hours or overnight. Alternatively, you can also purchase sprouted dal from your local grocery store.





Step 2 - Knead dough with whole wheat flour, curd, some salt and water. Let it rest for at least 15 mins.





Step 3 - Combine sprouts, onions and green chillies. Add all the spices and some salt and mix well. Grind the mixture to a coarse paste.





Step 4 - Now, roll the dough to make a small roti. Place one tablespoon sprouts mixture in the middle and close the ends. Roll it again to make a full paratha and cook it on tawa with some ghee.





Serve the hot protein-rich dal parathas with butter or curd or raita and let your family enjoy a protein-rich, delicious breakfast.









