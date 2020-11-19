High-Protein Snack: 3-Ingredient Peanut Chikki Recipe For Good Immunity In Winters

Protein-rich peanut chikki is ideal for winters.

Some special foods make winters all the more better. Chikki is a sweet snack that we have been noshing during the cold season ever since we can remember. The Indian snack cum dessert is traditionally made with jaggery (gur) which works wonders to keep us warm. Giving a pleasant change to our palate, we tried this chikki made with peanut and we must admit, it can give a strong competition to gur ki chikki. It tastes just as good and helps build immunity too, owing to the splendid warming properties of peanuts.





Whether you want something to much on with evening tea or sweeten your mouth after a meal, chikki is the ideal choice throughout the winter. This special peanut chikki also provides us with the essential nutrient of protein that loads up on energy and also keeps us feeling full for a long time. This NDTV Food recipe video shows how to make peanut chikki in some quick and simple steps.





Watch the super easy recipe of peanut chikki here:





You just need three ingredients to make peanut chikki at home - peanuts, sugar and some cardamom powder. The nuttiness of peanuts combined with the sweetness of sugar and a hint of spiciness from cardamom powder works its magic into creating this mouth-watering winter snack.





All you have to do is roast some peanuts and grind them when they cool down. Then make sugar syrup by adding sugar and cardamom powder in boiling water. Then add the ground peanuts to the syrup, mix well and let it cool. Then cut it into pieces and enjoy the protein-rich winter snack.









