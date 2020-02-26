Holi 2020: Make Thandai Masala Powder At Home For Instant Festive Thandai Drink

Thandai is a popular drink served during the festival of Holi.

Highlights Holi festival is not complete without a cooling and refreshing thandai.

If you are having guests over this Holi, serve them masala thandai.

You can make this quick and easy thandai masala powder at home

As we bask in the glory of the vibrant season of spring, we are also waiting eagerly for the colourful festival of Holi. This festival marks the end of the murky winters and the beginning of bright and sunny summers. This year, Holi falls on 10th March 2020. Every year, this day sees people celebrating it by smearing each other with colours (gulaal) and spraying water. Festivities and food go hand-in-hand; and this festival of Holi is no different. While gujiya and chaat are the most popular food items that people indulge in, the drink of thandai is almost a trademark of Holi. For most of the people, this day is not complete without a cooling and refreshing thandai.





If you are having guests over for Holi celebrations, serving them thandai is a must. It is a refreshing drink made with milk infused with oodles of nuts and spice blend. There are some versions of thandai you can make but the desi palates of your family and friends would love masala thandai the most. This thandai is made with an aromatic, spiced masala powder. Traditionally, making thandai is a long process. Preparation of spice and nuts mix starts days in advance. You have to peel all the nuts and dry them out in the sun for few days ahead of the festival. To escape this lengthy process, some people prefer to buy ready-made masala powders from the stores. But, we can't trust it be natural, without any artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. So, if you want to make masala thandai on Holi but don't want to use store-bought powder, you can easily make it at home. This thandai recipe will let you make homemade thandai masala powder, which you can use to make instant thandai on the day of the festival.

(Also Read: When Is Holi? Date, Significance And 5 Holi Snacks You Must Try)





Thandai is commonly served during the festival of Holi.





Holi-Special Thandai Masala Powder Recipe -





Ingredients -

Half cup almonds

Half cup cashewnuts

1 tablespoon khus khus (poppy seeds)

2 tablespoons melon seeds

Half tablespoon cardamom seeds (elaichi)

Half tablespoon peppercorns

2 tablespoons saunf (fennel seeds)

A bunch of rose petal and kesar (saffron) strands

Method -

Step1 - Dry roast the all the nuts and spices separately.

Step 2 - Let the roasted nuts and spices cool down

Step 3 - Combine all the ingredients and blend in spice grinder.

Step 5 - Blend till it turns into a powder.

Store in air tight container; this masala powder can stay good for a couple of months. For one glass of milk, add about 1 tablespoon of the powder and mix. Garnish with rose petals and saffron strands and serve.





If you are left with the masala powder after Holi feast, you can use it to flavour your milkshakes, ice creams, kheer and even yogurt.





Happy Holi 2020!









